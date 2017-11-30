Aisha’s debut album ‘Naaz’ reflects the woman of today's India

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter, contemporary dancer and certified music therapist, Aisha Ali Chopra decided to narrate her thoughts, experiences, and feelings, about a few subjects, through her music and this lead to the birth of Naaz, her debut album.

Naaz is a six track album with songs, Naaz, Pulli Papa, Teri Re, Hasratein, Ud Raiyaan and Aazadiyan. Each of these tracks has a story to narrate or a feeling to express. The idea of this track germinated for Alisha while, performing for popular karaoke bars in Bangalore, Karnataka and helping the less fortunate with Music Therapy.

With influences of RnB, sufi poetry, hip-hop, dancehall and Telugu folk, Naaz is a classic pop compilation. The album is lyrically simple yet expressively strong. Naaz reflects an assertive voice of the strong Indian woman of today through its themes of love, strength, pride and delicacy.

Check the track here –

The album was released on 24 November 2017, preceded by video single Hasratein.

Check Hasratein single here –

The singer also had a Naaz listening session in Andheri, Mumbai, yesterday. Here are a few pictures from the session.