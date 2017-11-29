Time and space inspire stage, production processes for Goa's TimeOut72

MUMBAI: TimeOut72, billed as Asia's largest multi-genre music festival with celebrities like Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Martin Garrix, Don Diablo, Timmy Trumpet, Lucky Ali and Papon scheduled for attendance, will also feature a huge stage with 3D effects for music lovers attending the event here.

Set to be held at the beach village of Vagator, 35 km north of Panaji, from 27 – 29 December the event will be played out from three specially constructed stages, each inspired by the concept of epoch, constellation and space.

"The main stage will be labelled as 'Majoris' which means the mightiest and the biggest in space theory, will undoubtedly be India's first biggest festival stage, measuring at 200x55 ft and will be a 3D stage. Expect a heavy dose of an audio-visual spectacle after every headliner set, with an eclectic foray of special effects comprising CO2, pyro, confetti, blinder lights, SFX and laser," the organisers said.

TimeOut72 co-Founder Aayush Mehta said, "We had a clear vision to make TimeOut72 a matchless sensory experience, which is what everyone looks for in a festival. Beyond the music and artistes, most fans consume an experience which is a culmination of sound, lighting and stage. Resonating with our festival name, everything from the art installations to the zone names to the stage names will draw a parallel with the concept of time."

The Psy Stage 'Eximius', which refers to the finest and the rarest in space theory will feature hundreds of lights illuminating the stage, while the live stage 'Proximus' will enable fans to get up close and personal with their favourite bands and stars.

Layher, the leading manufacturer of scaffolding systems, has been engaged to put together the main stage, while the sound for the stage will be provided by d&b audiotechnik SL Series

Apart from the innovative stages, the festival will also feature mammoth art installations including an hour glass, clock tree house, etc. showing a creative and conceptual use of space.

(Source: IANS)