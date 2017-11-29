RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Nov 2017 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

Time and space inspire stage, production processes for Goa's TimeOut72

MUMBAI: TimeOut72, billed as Asia's largest multi-genre music festival with celebrities like Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Martin Garrix, Don Diablo, Timmy Trumpet, Lucky Ali and Papon scheduled for attendance, will also feature a huge stage with 3D effects for music lovers attending the event here.

Set to be held at the beach village of Vagator, 35 km north of Panaji, from 27 – 29 December the event will be played out from three specially constructed stages, each inspired by the concept of epoch, constellation and space.

"The main stage will be labelled as 'Majoris' which means the mightiest and the biggest in space theory, will undoubtedly be India's first biggest festival stage, measuring at 200x55 ft and will be a 3D stage. Expect a heavy dose of an audio-visual spectacle after every headliner set, with an eclectic foray of special effects comprising CO2, pyro, confetti, blinder lights, SFX and laser," the organisers said.

TimeOut72 co-Founder Aayush Mehta said, "We had a clear vision to make TimeOut72 a matchless sensory experience, which is what everyone looks for in a festival. Beyond the music and artistes, most fans consume an experience which is a culmination of sound, lighting and stage. Resonating with our festival name, everything from the art installations to the zone names to the stage names will draw a parallel with the concept of time."

The Psy Stage 'Eximius', which refers to the finest and the rarest in space theory will feature hundreds of lights illuminating the stage, while the live stage 'Proximus' will enable fans to get up close and personal with their favourite bands and stars.

Layher, the leading manufacturer of scaffolding systems, has been engaged to put together the main stage, while the sound for the stage will be provided by d&b audiotechnik SL Series

Apart from the innovative stages, the festival will also feature mammoth art installations including an hour glass, clock tree house, etc. showing a creative and conceptual use of space.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Wiz Khalifa Jason Derulo Martin Garrix Don Diablo Timmy Trumpet Lucky Ali Papon Vagator
Related news
News | 27 Nov 2017

Fashion guide to TIMEOUT 72 by Neeta Lulla

MUMBAI: No matter your musical tastes, from EDM to jazz, from indie to pop, there's a music festival out there that brings out the fashion diva in each one of us. In fact, that one thought in your mind is "what the heck do I wear?” before attending a music festival.

read more
News | 24 Nov 2017

Jason Derulo slammed for 'terrible' performance

MUMBAI: Singer Jason Derulo has been slammed by fans for his "terrible" performance during a half-time show at the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game.

read more
News | 22 Nov 2017

Celebs raise voice against gender violence through concert

MUMBAI: A group of young musicians including Armaan Malik, Sukriti-Prakriti, Papon, Harshdeep Kaur, Salim-Suleiman along with Farhan Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan and Shabana Azmi, gathered for music concert Lalkaar to create awareness against gender violence.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2017

Armaan Malik says 'Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya'

MUMBAI: The singer will perform at LALKAAR- A music concert organized by Farhan Akhtar, theatre person and filmmaker Feroz Abbas Khan and Poonam Muttreja, executive director, Population Foundation India.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2017

TIMEOUT 72 announces early bird tickets

MUMBAI: The only festival to make its presence felt in Goa, TIMEOUT 72 has opened its gates to one and all. Well, the tickets of this three-day festival are now available on insider.in.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
It takes a lot of courage to bring multi-platinum artistes for a brand new festival: Vaishal Shah, TIMEOUT 72
Vaishal Shah

TIMEOUT 72 is all that the buzz is about. Yes, it’s a music festival taking place in Goa.read more

News
Shemaroo strengthens its leadership team

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is rapidly strengthening its team with new hirings.read more

Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma
Comedy Adda

MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma read more

Press Releases
Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers
Magnetic Words

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers read more

Press Releases
‘Agla Show Teri Car Se’ returns with RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish
RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish

‘Agla Show Teri Car Se’ returns with RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish read more

top# 5 articles

1
MTV and Royal Stag Barrel Select return with the 7th Season of ‘MTV Unplugged’

MUMBAI: Perfection only needs a stage and Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged Season 7 is the perfect stage to feature India’s musical perfection...read more

2
Luis Fonsi rewrites history with three Grammy nominations

MUMBAI: International artist and 5x Latin Grammy winner Luis Fonsi, rewrites history once again by becoming a three-time Grammy nominee today in the...read more

3
Don't like my pop music most of the time: Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus says she doesn't like her own pop songs ‘most of the time’.Cyrus is not a fan of her own more commercial songs and finds...read more

4
Monica Dogra to premiere next single on TV show

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Monica Dogra's latest song Spell will be played for the first time on a music reality show.Monica played the song for the...read more

5
Young singers don't make Sadhana Sargam feel insecure

MUMBAI: Singer Sadhana Sargam, who has been singing for films since the 1980s, says there are many young singers topping the charts and getting...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group