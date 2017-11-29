RadioandMusic
News |  29 Nov 2017 12:58 |  By RnMTeam

Recording Academy lauded for diverse Grammy nominations

MUMBAI: The 2018 Grammy Awards nominee list is diverse with rappers Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar leading the pack with eight and seven nods respectively. Singers and fans have lauded the Recording Academy for celebrating artistes of colour.

For the first time since 1999, no white man was nominated for the Album of the Year category, reports people.com.

Singer Bruno Mars has six nominations in total. Artistes tied for the fourth place, with five nominations each. These include rapper/actor Childish Gambino, producer/songwriter No I.D. and R&B singers SZA and Khalid.

After the Recording Academy was accused of having a diversity problem last year, many were happy with this year's list of nominees.

One fan tweeted: "All I have to say about the Grammy nominations is that it's nice to see diversity represented."

Another wrote: Finally! We have diversity at the Grammy! All album nominees are minorities! Progress."

Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Luis Fonsi's hit song Despacito, which was performed with rapper Daddy Yankee, and also had singer Justin Bieber on board for its remix version, is nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Song of the Year.

Fonsi tweeted: "In these tumultuous times we are living in, where dividedness abounds, I am beyond happy and proud that a song in Espanol is nominated in three major categories at the 60th Grammy awards. Let's continue sharing our beautiful culture and roots with the world. There is no better time than now."

Khalid quoted a tweet he wrote back in 2014 that read: "I want to go to the Grammys one day," responding to that on Tuesday by writing, "Wow. I did it." 

"Woke up to find out that I'm nominated for five Grammys. I'm in shock. I'm so thankful man this is unbelievable." 

(Source: IANS)

