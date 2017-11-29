RadioandMusic
News |  29 Nov 2017 19:33 |  By RnMTeam

Lyricist Raj Shekhar explores his independent side with ‘Majnu Ka Tila’

Raj Shekhar
Raj Shekhar

MUMBAI: Lyricist Raj Shekhar, who has written lyrics for films like Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Qarib Qarib Single amongst others, does something unique to express his independent side. The lyricist holds entertainment shows under Majnu Ka Tila.

Majnu Ka Tila is a program created by Raj and his group. They perform it in cities like Delhi, Benguluru, Gurgram, etc. The program is a mix of poetry, small plays, songs and various other live acts.

Sharing his experience Raj says, “We were called to do a show in Gurugram, it was December, last year, and our show was scheduled at 10: 30 pm. I told the organisers that nobody would turn up, as it was winter time and no one would prefer to be out in such a cold weather. But they asked me not to worry. So, I silenced my thoughts and expected an audience of 100- 200 people for the show. To my surprise, there were around 600 people at the venue and all of them liked our show so much that none of them wanted it to stop. Finally, the organisers had to announce that they had exceeded the time limit and the show came to an end.”

Raj is happy about the fact that their shows are much loved everywhere. He also presents the songs that were written for movies but weren’t taken.  

The Jaane De songwriter is soon planning to perform his Majnu Ka Tila in the financial capital of the country Mumbai.

