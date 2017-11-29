RadioandMusic
News |  29 Nov 2017 19:04 |  By RnMTeam

Harrdy Sandhu to promote ‘Naah’ on ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’

Harrdy Sandhu
Harrdy Sandhu

MUMBAI: Colors’ Entertainment Ki Raat will have Harrdy Sandhu and Nora Fathehi on the show. The artists will be there to promote their upcoming single Naah.

Accompanied by Nora on stage, Harrdy will interact with the other celebs on the show in a unique way. 

“It was such a fun night, Nora and I had a blast. Everyone on stage was extremely warm to us. I hope people enjoy watching me and my song on the show,” said Harrdy.

Poster boy Harrdy, who is known to create hits, unveiled the name of his soon to be released pop single Naah last week.

The song has been produced by Sony Music, directed by Arvindr Khaira, with lyrics by Jaani and music is by B Praak.

Harrdy Sandhu, who has seen a huge following for his talent has now carved a niche for himself. His song Backbone, became the first pop song in Punjab to touch the 100 million views mark on YouTube. He is known for creating music that appeals to the millennials and with Naah, the trend will surely continue.

Tags
Harrdy Sandhu Naah Entertainment Ki Raat Colors Nora Fathehi
