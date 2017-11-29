RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Nov 2017 11:26 |  By RnMTeam

Don't like my pop music most of the time: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus says she doesn't like her own pop songs ‘most of the time’.

Cyrus is not a fan of her own more commercial songs and finds it hard to relate to popular tracks that get a lot of radio play, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

While critiquing her team member Brooke Simpson on "The Voice", Cyrus said: "I think people will look forward to keeping you on the show, so everyone has to vote for Brooke obviously to see that happen. But what you all can really look forward to is Brooke's record when she makes one.

She added: "She has got such an amazing year and an amazing way to interpret pop music -- I'm the popstar sitting here and I don't even like pop music half the time, I don't even like my own pop music most of the time, but you take a song that's on the radio that I can't always relate to and, like Adam (Levine) said, make it about you."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Miley Cyrus Brooke Simpson Singer
Related news
News | 28 Nov 2017

Ray J expecting first child with wife

MUMBAI: Singer Ray J says he and his wife Princess Love are expecting their first child together. Ray J, 36, made the announcement on Monday on the talk show The Real, dailymail.co.uk reports. "Princess and I, we're expecting," Ray J said on the show.

read more
News | 24 Nov 2017

Miley Cyrus denies pregnancy, slams 'rude' fans

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus has slammed her "rude" fans for spreading rumours that she is expecting her first child with fiance Liam Hemsworth.

read more
News | 17 Nov 2017

Dress up like a true Ed Sheeran fan for his concert

MUMBAI: International singer Ed Sheeran is going to perform in India on Sunday and while you are gearing up for his ‘Divide Tour’, don't forget to dress like his true fan in order to impress him.

read more
News | 10 Nov 2017

Sam Smith wants kids desperately

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith is desperate to have children and would consider adopting or having them via a surrogate in the future.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2017

Wanted to kill myself: Kelly Clarkson

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning singer Kelly Clarkson has admitted she contemplated suicide after being forced to lose weight at the beginning of her music career.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shemaroo strengthens its leadership team

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is rapidly strengthening its team with new hirings.read more

Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma
Comedy Adda

MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma read more

Press Releases
Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers
Magnetic Words

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers read more

Press Releases
‘Agla Show Teri Car Se’ returns with RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish
RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish

‘Agla Show Teri Car Se’ returns with RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish read more

Press Releases
IMI releases the Digital Music Study 2017

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI) has today released the Digital Music Study, 2017, a consuread more

top# 5 articles

1
Don't like my pop music most of the time: Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus says she doesn't like her own pop songs ‘most of the time’.Cyrus is not a fan of her own more commercial songs and finds...read more

2
Gurbax releases debut EP 'Heady Cuts'

MUMBAI: Kunaal Gurbaxani aka Gurbax is one of the fast-rising names in the country’s Electronic Dance Music (EDM) scene. This twenty-something...read more

3
Sonu Nigam pledges to do charity concerts

Sonu Nigam pledges to do charity concerts read more

4
'Afghan' a very special film for me: Adnan Sami

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami, who is making his debut as an actor in the upcoming Indian film Afghan - In Search of a Home, says it is very...read more

5
Recording Academy lauded for diverse Grammy nominations

MUMBAI: The 2018 Grammy Awards nominee list is diverse with rappers Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar leading the pack with eight and seven nods respectively...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group