Don't like my pop music most of the time: Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus says she doesn't like her own pop songs ‘most of the time’.

Cyrus is not a fan of her own more commercial songs and finds it hard to relate to popular tracks that get a lot of radio play, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

While critiquing her team member Brooke Simpson on "The Voice", Cyrus said: "I think people will look forward to keeping you on the show, so everyone has to vote for Brooke obviously to see that happen. But what you all can really look forward to is Brooke's record when she makes one.

She added: "She has got such an amazing year and an amazing way to interpret pop music -- I'm the popstar sitting here and I don't even like pop music half the time, I don't even like my own pop music most of the time, but you take a song that's on the radio that I can't always relate to and, like Adam (Levine) said, make it about you."

(Source: IANS)