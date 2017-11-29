Daler Mehndi gives fans a sneak peek into ‘Mixtape Punjabi’

MUMBAI: T-Series upcoming release Mixtape Punjabi is all set to add some swag to the Punjabi songs and the process has finally begun. The shooting of the first episode of Mixtape Punjabi took place today. Famous Punjabi pop-singer Daler Mehndi is the first to have shot for the upcoming season.

Excited about his latest collaboration with T-Series the singer took to Twitter to share the same with his fans.

Interestingly, the picture gives one a sneak peek into Mixtape Punjabi and its logo. Mehndi has also posted a picture of director him with Ahmed Khan and a few crew members.

Check the images here -

The Mixtape Punjabi logo has the word ‘Punjabi’ written in the native language, while they retain the touch of the first season logo.

Mixtape Punjabi will be aired on T-Series official YouTube page in December. Famous Punjabi singers will be a part of this season. The tracks will yet again be composed by famous composer Abhijit Vaghani. He had given some outstanding compositions in the first season.

