News |  29 Nov 2017 12:35 |  By RnMTeam

'Afghan' a very special film for me: Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami, who is making his debut as an actor in the upcoming Indian film Afghan - In Search of a Home, says it is very close to his heart not only because of its story, but also for the music he has composed for it.

Adnan told IANS here: "Afghan is a very special film for me. The film is the story of an Afghan refugee and musically it is such an interesting film. The score of the film has given me the opportunity to experiment with various styles -- whether it is Afghan folk or different Indian music genres.

"For me, it is like I am a little kid in a candy shop who is bubbling with excitement to grab everything."

The movie's story revolves around an Afghan refugee who is forced to leave his land and ends up in a shelter in India. The process of travelling through the country and how his life changes, forms the crux of the story.

"My character in the film goes on a journey to rise again like a phoenix. As an actor also it was an interesting space for me to explore. We shot the film in various beautiful places like Kabul, Bamyan, Herat, Delhi, Amritsar, Varanasi... So, the canvas of the journey is huge," said the singer.

Though this is the first time he will be appearing as an actor in an Indian films, during his early days in the 1990s,, Adnan appeared in several music videos of his own songs and shared screen space with film stars like Amitabh Bachchan in Kabhi Nahin and Govinda in Lift Karadey.

In 2015, Adnan also appeared in the Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan on the song Bhar Do Jholi, which he also sang for the film.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film Afghan - In Search of a Home is slated to release next year.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Adnan Sami Afghan - In Search of a Home Bajrangi Bhaijaan Radhika Rao Vinay Sapru Salman Khan Bhar Do Jholi
