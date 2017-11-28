Sonu Nigam pledges to do charity concerts

MUMBAI: With just over a year gone post demonetization, the music event industry continues to face hurdles. Charity shows have been steadily declining post PM Modi’s move to curb black money. Sensing the change, renowned singer Sonu Nigam has decided on doing charity shows.

The Do Pal singer feels that artistes should support charity events to help boost and revive the spirit of charity concerts despite demonetization. In fact, Sonu will do as many shows as he can accommodate in order to revive charity events.

Confirming the same Sonu says, “As an artiste who has been doing shows all over the world for years now, I believe I should do my bit to help charity events as they are on a decline. This is the season for events and there’s no better a time to help the event market than now. This is a small gesture from my end to help in whatever way I can,” he signs off.