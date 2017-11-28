RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Nov 2017 15:58 |  By RnMTeam

Sonu Nigam pledges to do charity concerts

Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: With just over a year gone post demonetization, the music event industry continues to face hurdles. Charity shows have been steadily declining post PM Modi’s move to curb black money. Sensing the change, renowned singer Sonu Nigam has decided on doing charity shows.

The Do Pal singer feels that artistes should support charity events to help boost and revive the spirit of charity concerts despite demonetization. In fact, Sonu will do as many shows as he can accommodate in order to revive charity events.

Confirming the same Sonu says, “As an artiste who has been doing shows all over the world for years now, I believe I should do my bit to help charity events as they are on a decline. This is the season for events and there’s no better a time to help the event market than now. This is a small gesture from my end to help in whatever way I can,” he signs off.

Tags
Sonu Nigam charity Do Pal
Related news
News | 23 Nov 2017

Armaan Malik derives his inspiration from Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Big FM’s show #Salim offers a unique content on the show with unheard trivia’s on musicians and their famous melodies with details on the technicalities behind the making of iconic songs.

read more
News | 08 Nov 2017

Demonetisation: They expressed the feelings of a nation through their music

MUMBAI: ‘Demonetisation’ was a shocker to many but only a few could express their feelings towards the BJP governments move. The ones amongst them were musicians. They expressed not just their feelings, but the thoughts and struggles of the entire nations.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2017

Coinciding with song 'Underwater', Sonu Nigam actually went beneath water

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam recently collaborated with popular DJ KSHMR for Underwater. The song has lyrics which tugged Sonu’s heart while singing and made him realize how close it was to his own journey.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2017

Radio took away indie music's business: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Radio has impeded the growth of the independent music scene in India, says singer Sonu Nigam, who is confident the scenario can change overnight if the platform lends support.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2017

Mentioned temple, Gurudwara also, but azaan got highlighted: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Popular singer Sonu Nigam, who had earlier this year sparked a controversy by calling azaan on loudspeakers a "forced religiousness", on Thursday said he had also mentioned temple and Gurudwara in his Twitter posts, but only the Azaan was highlighted.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma
Comedy Adda

MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma read more

Press Releases
Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers
Magnetic Words

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers read more

Press Releases
‘Agla Show Teri Car Se’ returns with RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish
RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish

‘Agla Show Teri Car Se’ returns with RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish read more

Press Releases
IMI releases the Digital Music Study 2017

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI) has today released the Digital Music Study, 2017, a consuread more

News
BARC Week 44: Zoom re-enters the chart

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maread more

top# 5 articles

1
Music scholarship open for applications

Music scholarship open for applications read more

2
I love listening to Indian Classical music: Dee Wood

I love listening to Indian Classical music: Dee Wood read more

3
I am inclined towards music: Preetika Rao

I am inclined towards music: Preetika Rao read more

4
Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar to be a part of 'T-Series Mixtape Punjabi'

MUMBAI: After Mixtape Season 1, T-series now returns with Mixtape Punjabi. The latest version of Mixtape will witness a powerful ensemble of melody...read more

5
Salim-Sulaiman get special treatment from an airline

Salim-Sulaiman get special treatment from an airline read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group