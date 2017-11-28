RadioandMusic
News |  28 Nov 2017

Salim-Sulaiman get special treatment from an airline

MUMBAI: We haven’t come across any mid-air adorable stories from the music fraternity in the recent past, thus, a Twitter post by Salim Merchant grabbed our attention. The singer-composer took to social media to appreciate the efforts an airline put for him and his brother, Sulaiman Merchant.

The duo received special treatment from an airline that they were travelling into Bagdogra. The cabin crew went on bake a brownie for the duo on board, to which they have tweeted a heartfelt message.

Here's the tweet -

