RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Nov 2017 19:45 |  By RnMTeam

Music scholarship open for applications

NCPA
NCPA

MUMBAI: Applications for a scholarship in advanced training in Hindustani music is currently open for candidates aged 18-30.

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai and Citi India, have jointly invited applications for the "Citi - NCPA Scholarship for Indian Music". This is the 10th edition of the Guru Shishya Scholarship Program -- a scholarship in advanced training in Hindustani Music aimed at the preservation and propagation of Hindustani music to the next generation.

Interested candidates can send in their applications in an envelope marked "Citi - NCPA Scholarship for Indian Music" to the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021 or mail to ncpascholarships@gmail.com on or before 20 December.

The value of the scholarship is Rs. 7,500/- per month for one year (April 2018 to March 2019). 

(Source: IANS)

Tags
National Centre for the Performing Arts Guru Shishya Scholarship Program NCPA
Related news
Zakir
News | 28 Nov 2017

Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia to perform at NCPA

MUMBAI: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia are among the list of performers at the upcoming seventh edition of Citi NCPA Aadi Anant Music Festival to be held at National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) here.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2017

The city (Mumbai) has some of the greatest musicians: Rohen Bose

MUMBAI: Rohen Bose inherited the musical trait by birth. Born in the family of legends, his fate brought him under magnanimous pillars of music. His father Pt.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2017

Indie Routes to release 'Sun Mahiya' at Band Baja, NCPA

MUMBAI: NCPA's upcoming presentation in Indian music, Band Baja will tonight feature the talented band Indie Routes. The band is true to their roots buried deep in sublime music that celebrates the brilliance of Indian music with a contemporary touch.

read more
News | 04 Jul 2017

Shankar Mahadevan Academy and NCPA to offer music course for beginners

MUMBAI: NCPA and Shankar Mahadevan Academy are collaborating for a three-month workshop course. This course is aimed for beginners who wish to learn light music.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2017

Jazzification: Where Jazz meets movies, and attracts the uninitiated

MUMBAI: In an attempt to attract the non-jazz loving music fans, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is presenting ‘Jazzification’. Two shows held earlier showed the power of the genre to pull audiences.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma
Comedy Adda

MY FM presents 'Comedy Adda' with Vipul Goyal and Sandeep Sharma read more

Press Releases
Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers
Magnetic Words

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers read more

Press Releases
‘Agla Show Teri Car Se’ returns with RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish
RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish

‘Agla Show Teri Car Se’ returns with RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish read more

Press Releases
IMI releases the Digital Music Study 2017

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI) has today released the Digital Music Study, 2017, a consuread more

News
BARC Week 44: Zoom re-enters the chart

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maread more

top# 5 articles

1
I love listening to Indian Classical music: Dee Wood

I love listening to Indian Classical music: Dee Wood read more

2
I am inclined towards music: Preetika Rao

I am inclined towards music: Preetika Rao read more

3
Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar to be a part of 'T-Series Mixtape Punjabi'

MUMBAI: After Mixtape Season 1, T-series now returns with Mixtape Punjabi. The latest version of Mixtape will witness a powerful ensemble of melody...read more

4
Salim-Sulaiman get special treatment from an airline

Salim-Sulaiman get special treatment from an airline read more

5
Ananya Birla's 'Meant To Be' certified platinum

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla's single Meant To Be is certified platinum in the English music category as per the Indian Music Industry (...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group