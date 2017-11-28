Music scholarship open for applications

MUMBAI: Applications for a scholarship in advanced training in Hindustani music is currently open for candidates aged 18-30.

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai and Citi India, have jointly invited applications for the "Citi - NCPA Scholarship for Indian Music". This is the 10th edition of the Guru Shishya Scholarship Program -- a scholarship in advanced training in Hindustani Music aimed at the preservation and propagation of Hindustani music to the next generation.

Interested candidates can send in their applications in an envelope marked "Citi - NCPA Scholarship for Indian Music" to the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021 or mail to ncpascholarships@gmail.com on or before 20 December.

The value of the scholarship is Rs. 7,500/- per month for one year (April 2018 to March 2019).

(Source: IANS)