News |  28 Nov 2017 19:30 |  By RnMTeam

Kanika Kapoor sings Qawwali for Raj Ashoo

Kanika Kapoor & Raj Ashoo
Kanika Kapoor & Raj Ashoo

MUMBAI: Kanika Kapoor who is known for her superhit songs like Baby Doll, Chittiyan Kalaiyaan, Luv Letter has for the first time tried a different genre. The singer has sung Qawwali in the recently released Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone starrer film Tera Intezar.

Kanika singing a Qawwali is nothing short of a miracle and this has been made possible by Raaj Ashoo. The music composer proposed the Qawwali track Abhagi Piya Ki to Kanika and she took it up.

“I, in this movie, have made Kanika Kapoor sing a Qawwali which people haven’t heard from her voice,” says Ashoo.

Aashoo is known for composing for movies like Tutak Tutak Tutiya, Sweetie Weds NRI, Lucknowi Ishq and more. He is currently busy in composing music for upcoming movies, Assi Nabbe Poore Sau starring Isha Koppikar and Divyendu Sharma and Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna which stars Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame Karanvir Bohra.

