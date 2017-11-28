RadioandMusic
News |  28 Nov 2017 19:19 |  By RnMTeam

Arjun Kanungo’s ‘Gallan Tipsiyaan’ video to celebrate drunken conversations

MUMBAI:  The Baaki Baatein Peene Baad hitmaker has released the music video for his latest song Gallan Tipsiyaan. The song that released last week has already made it to the popularity charts.

 This is yet another intoxicated track coming from Kanungo. Gallan Tipsiyaan is a video based on drunken conversations and it has already received five lakh views on YouTube. Also, the song has positioned itself as the top digital song in India.

Arjun Kanungo said, “I had a blast shooting this video in NYC. It was done over 48 hours of back to back shooting and the brief was to have a lot of fun. I was surrounded by an amazing cast and crew, so there were no complaints. Hope you guys enjoy watching it.”

Adding on Pop-Sony Music India Head Rohan Jha said, “As a strategy, we always have an audio release and follow it up with video because it takes Arjun’s singles to the next level. BBPB (Baaki Baatein Peene Baad ) became the party anthem when it was released – and we believe the same will happen to Galla Tipsiyaan. Even without the video, the song has been creating milestones and now with the video, we see the song sky-rocketing to a chartbuster.”

Watch the song here:

