Jay Z cancels concert over technical issues

Jay Z announced the cancellation in a statement, saying that the show staff couldn't get the screens up on time, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He stated that he didn't want to do the show halfway as it was important to him.

"Due to the scale of this production, we cannot get the screens up on time into the building in Nebraska," Jay Z said.

"This tour is important to me to do it halfway. I have to cancel the show. Same with Fresno. I respect you guys too much to take the money and run," he added.

The rapper was supposed to hold his Nebraska show on December.

