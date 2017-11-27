RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Nov 2017 17:06 |  By RnMTeam

Jay Z cancels concert over technical issues

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay Z has cancelled his "4:44" tour in Nebraska due to technical difficulties.

Jay Z announced the cancellation in a statement, saying that the show staff couldn't get the screens up on time, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He stated that he didn't want to do the show halfway as it was important to him.

"Due to the scale of this production, we cannot get the screens up on time into the building in Nebraska," Jay Z said.

"This tour is important to me to do it halfway. I have to cancel the show. Same with Fresno. I respect you guys too much to take the money and run," he added.

The rapper was supposed to hold his Nebraska show on December.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jay Z rapper 4:44 tour Nebraska December
Related news
palomax
News | 27 Nov 2017

Paloma marries boyfriend Leyman

MUMBAI: Singer Paloma Faith is reportedly married to long-term boyfriend Leyman Lahcine.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2017

Kim, Beyonce spotted together at Serena Williams' wedding

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and singer Beyonce Knowles may have healed their rift as they were spotted sitting together at tennis star Serena Williams wedding.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2017

Beyonce, Jay Z photographed with twin kids

Beyonce, Jay Z photographed with twin kids MUMBAI: Star couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Zs twin children Rumi and Sir were photographed for the first time here since their birth five months ago.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2017

Rita Ora had 'meltdown' in 2016

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora says she suffered a "meltdown" last year amid her legal battle with rapper Jay Z's record label Roc Nation. Ora thinks the last 12 months were not good for her but she is feeling more positive now, reports theguardian.com.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2017

Timmy Trumpet, Don Diablo join Time Out 72 line-up

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, American rapper Wiz Khalifa and American singer Jason Derulo will be joined by more global artistes like Don Diablo and Timmy Trumpet at the multi-genre music festival Time Out 72 in Goa in December.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
IMI releases the Digital Music Study 2017

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI) has today released the Digital Music Study, 2017, a consuread more

News
BARC Week 44: Zoom re-enters the chart

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maread more

News
Indigo FM to curate music for Chandigarh International Airport

MUMBAI: Radio stations are extending their service from on-air to on-ground to digital and transread more

News
AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'
AIR

AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ read more

News
Shemaroo Entertainment Limited appoints Rahul Mishra as General Manager Marketing

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, the leading content provider for satellite and digital ecread more

top# 5 articles

1
It's my nature that comes out in my work: Tanishk Bagchi

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s famous composer Tanishk Bagchi who is the name of almost every recreated song today, will be releasing nine singles in 2018. For...read more

2
Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar to be a part of 'T-Series Mixtape Punjabi'

MUMBAI: After Mixtape Season 1, T-series now returns with Mixtape Punjabi. The latest version of Mixtape will witness a powerful ensemble of melody...read more

3
Muzik247 releases songs of 'Aana Alaralodalaral'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of upcoming Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Aana...read more

4
Amille's 'Falling' releases via disco:wax

MUMBAI: Swedish starlet Amille is a shining light within the Scandinavian pop scene, set to burn with the brightness of a supernova with her debut,...read more

5
Gurbax releases debut EP 'Heady Cuts'

MUMBAI: Kunaal Gurbaxani aka Gurbax is one of the fast-rising names in the country’s Electronic Dance Music (EDM) scene. This twenty-something...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group