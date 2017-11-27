RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Nov 2017 18:53 |  By RnMTeam

Entertaining people one of the hardest jobs: Aditya Narayan

MUMBAI: Singer-actor-host Aditya Narayan says entertaining people is not an easy job to do.

Aditya is currently seen in Entertainment Ki Raat, which includes entertaining segments like stand-up comedy, rapping, drop the mic and celebrity chat segment.

Asked about it, Aditya told IANS: "Entertaining people is one of the hardest jobs to do. It requires great team effort, time and dedication."

He is joined by artistes like Ravi Dubey, Dipika Kakar, Karan Wahi and Raghu Ram on the Colors show.

"It is a wonderful concept. The focus is not just on comedy but entertainment in general. It's a wholesome family entertainment show. People can watch it after coming back from work and unwind for an hour. We have a bunch of entertaining people (in the show). We gelled well," said Aditya.

"I have known them, but the nature of the industry is such that we get to interact more with the people whom we are working with. I have known these people for a while now. It's only when we are getting together that we end up spending so much time together. They are really good at what they do. I respect them," he added.

The show also has a reference to the incident which involved Aditya misbehaving with an airline staff last month.

"They made it light... That's how it should have been in a situation like this. So it's alright," he said.

Is any kind of publicity good?

"I don't care about publicity," said Aditya, who has also hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs.

Asked about his interest in doing non-fiction shows, he said: "I am primarily a musician. Any reality show doesn't take much time to shoot. Also, the money is good."

The next year, he says, will be dedicated to his upcoming film.

"The entire 2018 will go in the working on the musical," he said.

When singers act, they generally take up films related to music. Why not do something different?

"Do you expect someone like Tiger Shroff, who is doing so well in action films, to do a comic caper? No, right? It will be a good change, but nobody will watch the film. People will only criticise and laugh at him. Then trolls will happen and people will say he is terrible," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Aditya Narayan Entertainment Ki Raat Ravi Dubey Dipika Kakar Karan Wahi Raghu Ram Colors Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs Tiger Shroff
Related news
News | 17 Nov 2017

Mouni Roy to sing on Colors' 'Entertainment Ki Raat'

MUMBAI: Colors' Entertainment Ki Raat that's set to be a rap battle will also have singing in its first episode. 

read more
News | 06 Nov 2017

A person can't grow in comfort zone: Aditya Narayan

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Aditya Narayan feels it is very important to step outside one's comfort zone to grow as an individual.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2017

Zee Music Company releases 'Hey Girl'

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company releases Hey Girl, sung by Aditya Narayan and Jyotica Tangri, composed by Arian Romal and lyrics penned by Viruss.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2017

Diljit requests all to participate in Rising Star S2

MUMBAI: Colors music reality show Rising Star is all set to return with its second season. And before it hits the audition button Diljit Dosanjh, requests all to participate on the show.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2017

Aditya Narayan joins Colors' Entertainment Ki Raat

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Aditya Narayan will soon be a part of Colors’ reality show Entertainment Ki Raat. The show will air on the Viacom 18 channel in November.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
IMI releases the Digital Music Study 2017

MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI) has today released the Digital Music Study, 2017, a consuread more

News
BARC Week 44: Zoom re-enters the chart

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maread more

News
Indigo FM to curate music for Chandigarh International Airport

MUMBAI: Radio stations are extending their service from on-air to on-ground to digital and transread more

News
AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'
AIR

AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ read more

News
Shemaroo Entertainment Limited appoints Rahul Mishra as General Manager Marketing

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, the leading content provider for satellite and digital ecread more

top# 5 articles

1
Steve Aoki has baking team

MUMBAI: Musician Steve Aoki says he has a team of cake makers, who accompany him around the world. read more

2
I'm inspired by Elon Musk: Jaden Smith

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Jaden Smith, who is the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, said he is inspired by businessman Elon Musk. read more

3
Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar to be a part of 'T-Series Mixtape Punjabi'

MUMBAI: After Mixtape Season 1, T-series now returns with Mixtape Punjabi. The latest version of Mixtape will witness a powerful ensemble of melody...read more

4
Jay Z cancels concert over technical issues

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay Z has cancelled his "4:44" tour in Nebraska due to technical difficulties. Jay Z announced the cancellation in a statement, saying...read more

5
DJ Hardwell to visit Siddhivinayak temple

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Hardwell, who is scheduled to perform at ‘Guestlist4Good’ music concert, is planning to visit Siddhivinayak temple before the show....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group