News |  27 Nov 2017 19:52 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Hardwell to visit Siddhivinayak temple

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Hardwell, who is scheduled to perform at ‘Guestlist4Good’ music concert, is planning to visit Siddhivinayak temple before the show.

The concert will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 3 December.

DJ Hardwell, Dutch DJ duo W&W, which is composed of Willem van Hanegem and Wardt van der Harst, artistes Kill the buzz (Adithya Nanuru) and Suyano, will be spending some time with the children from NGO Magic Bus.

The NGO has collaborated with the concert officials for the education of one lakh underprivileged children.

The show organizer, Shailendra Singh, said: "He has heard of the temple and we want him to experience the aarti' there. He has been associated with Magic Bus NGO for a while now and has been contributing to the cause. He is keen to meet these underprivileged kids."

The second edition of the musical extravaganza will take place on Saturday and Sunday where Indian artistes like Mithoon, Nucleya and Lost Stories will also perform.

(Source: IANS)

