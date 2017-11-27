Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar to be a part of 'T-Series Mixtape Punjabi'

MUMBAI: After Mixtape Season 1, T-series now returns with Mixtape Punjabi. The latest version of Mixtape will witness a powerful ensemble of melody, groove and smooth rhythms.

The upcoming season will air14 musical episodes with 25 singers, each episode will see a lively duet or solo performance on a mix of all-time favorite Punjabi songs ranging from famous Bollywood Punjabi love anthems, heart touching Punjabi folk, traditional harmonies, favorite Bollywood Punjabi dance number and much more.

The new edition will feature celebrity singers like Jashan, Bindrakhiya, Jaspinder, Daler Mehndi, Hans Raj Hans, Navraj Hans, Harshdeep Kaur, Harbhajan Mann, Akriti Kakkar, Amruta Fadnavis, Sukhbir, Sukhwinder, Mika Singh, Kanika Kapoor , Mehak Malhotra, Neha Kakkar, Guru Randhawa , Gippy Grewal ,Hardy Sandhu, Deep Money , Akhil Sachdeva, Milind Gaba, Amber Vashist, Gupz Shera and Sharry Mann.

Bhushan Kumar adds, “After the humongous response of Mixtape Season 1, fans wanted more and thus we decided to tap on Punjabi songs as it is a huge market in India and has hit songs with millions of views. With renowned Punjabi artistes and musicians coming together, this special edition of Mixtape Punjabi will give you variety in the arrangement of songs and a brilliant musical experience.”

The show has been directed by Ahmed Khan, who has created the best vibe for a visual treat. Infusing these songs back into modern times, Abhijit Vaghani has added a vibrant touch of rare instruments like Mandolian, Bagalbacha, Chimta, Bugchu, Chellos, Ghatam, Xylophone, Alghozam, Shehnai and many more.

Music director of the show, Abhijit Vaghani comments, “Mixtape Punjabi is bigger than Mixtape 1. We have gone bigger with production. We have experimented a lot with fusion. After that, I got an idea that let's just explore the regional side of our country and what best we could do is Punjabi. Because, we all dance to Punjabi songs at parties and it’s almost like a universal language in India. And it's beautiful even the sad songs. And of course, combine it with experimental production which is commercial and making it go out in clubs and you know all the sad songs featuring all the legends like Hans Raj Hans, Harbhajan Mann, Daler Mehndi all of them. It just feels like it's a blast and it's an unbelievable season.”

Mixtape Punjabi will air on T-series YouTube channel from December 2017.