Songs for a perfect weekend

MUMBAI: Finally the weekend is here, the time which is much wanted, the time which is relaxing, the time to find you, and just be you. In such a lovely time, what else can be better than listening to a good set of songs?

Radioandmusic brings to you the latest and the best songs, which will make your weekend beautiful.

Dream Girl - Ramji Gulati

Singer - Ramji Gulati

Lyricist - Ramji Gulati & Mack The Rapper

Music - RAMJI GULATI

Rab- The Forest

Music- Vijay Verma

Singer- K.Shailendra

Lyricist- Shakeel Azmi

Arranger/Programmer- Ajay Mishra & Rajeev Bhatt

Ishq De Fanniyar- Fukrey Returns

Singer - Jyotica Tangri

Music - Shaarib & Toshi

Lyrics – Kumaar

Tu Beautiful Hai- Siddhant Bhosle

Singer - Siddhant Bhosle

Lyricist - Prashant Ingole

Composer - Siddhant Bhosle

Music Production - Abhijit Vaghani & Siddhant Bhosle

Gangster Look - Manj Musik ft A-Kay

Music & Arrangement - Manj Musik

Singer - A-Kay

Gulbadan- Firangi

Singer - Mamta Sharma

Music - Jatinder Shah

Lyricist - Ashraf Ali & Krishna Bhardwaj

Tere Jaane Se- Ankit Tiwari

Singer - Ankit Tiwari

Lyricist - Anurag Bhomia

Music Composer - Ankit Tiwari

Suit Suit- Guru Randhawa

Singer - Guru Randhawa Ft.Arjun

Lyrics - Guru Randhawa and Arjun

Music - Guru Randhawa, Rajat Nagpal

Ik Kahani- Gajendra Verma

Album- From Lost To Found

Singer/Composer- Gajendra Verma

Lyricist- Gajendra Verma

Yaad Kiya Dil Ne- Preetika Rao & Siddharth Basrur

Singers- Hemant Kumar & Lata Mangeshkar

Music Director- Shankar Jaikishan

Lyricist- Hasrat Jaipuri