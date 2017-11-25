It's a great feeling to have my first song released by Zee Music: Siddhant Bhosle

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter, Siddhant Bhosle who is known for his version of popular Bollywood songs has released his debut single Tu Beautiful Hai in collaboration with Zee Music Company.

The idea of creating Tu Beautiful Hai came to him during his high school days. “I was using garage band at that time and it was literally a sixty-minute session, where I did lay down the whole structure of the song using my guitar. This song has evolved over time. I have collaborated with top music producers like Abhijit Vaghani who helped me take this song to the next level.”

The singer always wanted to create a unique sound with a combination of both the acoustic elements (like guitars, piano, and other instruments) and his international electronic influences. Something that he has managed to achieve it with Tu Beautiful Hai.

The song has been penned by Prashant Ingole, to which Siddhant adds, “Prashant has a unique writing style. I guess the best thing about him is that he truly understands the song from the singer’s perspective too. We had a lot of sessions where we threw a lot of ideas out on paper. But Tu Beautiful Hai the hook was something we came up in the first session.”

Siddhant Bhosle has collaborated with Zee Music Company for Tu Beautiful Hai, to which he says, “ I met Zee Music Company Head of Marketing Kirthi Rai who instantly chose this song out of the other two songs. She really loved the hook and immediately introduced me to the team. It’s a great feeling to have my first song released by such a big music label.”

We also see dance moves in the song he says, “I have always wanted to dance but I have had this stage fright. Luckily I have been singing on stage since a very early age, so that’s something that’s very natural now. I personally enjoy dancing and I wanted to make this an important part of this song as it’s really groovy.”

Siddhant is currently working on a lot of new songs. He is currently shooting his song in San Francisco in collaboration with international artistes. He has plans of releasing many originals this year.

Check the song below: