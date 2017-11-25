RadioandMusic
It's a fun challenge to learn lyrics from region to region: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: The Breakup Song hitmaker Jonita Gandhi recently sang her first Gujarati track for Love Ni Bhavai film. The song will release sometime soon, but this is not the singer's first encounter with regional music. She has been open to regional music having sung songs in Bengali, Urdu, Tamil, and Punjabi.

"I’ve had a few song release in various languages over the past few months. They’ve all been really different from one and other. Moreover, it's a fun challenge to learn lyrics from region to region. These songs have given me the chance to reach and connect with music lovers from different regions of India and the Indian-diaspora as well," says the singer.

On her first Gujarati song I Love You, Re Mari Savaar the singer states, "It’s a Sachin-Jigar soundtrack. It’s a cute song, really playful, and the music is catchy."

Singing in languages that one does not connect with isn't an easy task, but the Yaadon Mein singer has managed to do justice to each of her regional songs with little help. "I try to replicate the sounds I hear by breaking them down phonetically. I’m at the mercy of those around me in the studio while I’m learning the song, usually, the studio engineers, help me pronounce the words correctly," adds Gandhi.

The pretty singer's regional songs are just not limited to cinema. She does give a live glimpse of the songs at her concerts once in a while. "I usually try to sing songs that my audiences will relate to. So, whenever I perform in cities where I know songs in their regional languages, I add one or two to my set list, or sing a few lines in between songs," ends the Chennai Express crooner. 

