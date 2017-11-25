I got the sense of melody in my life through my brother: Diyatom Deb

MUMBAI: Some journeys are shorter than the others and Diyatom Deb's The Stage S3 stay was short. But it was indeed one of his biggest achievements. He not just made it to the Top 12, but Top 9 of the Colors Infinity show and that did bring him a lot of joy.

Having started his journey with Delhi auditions, getting selected and then getting eliminated, sounds like a quick tale, but this will stay in Deb's memory forever.

“Being on The Stage was a ‘tensed’ situation for all of us. There were people who were really concerned about me and there was support. I had an amazing experience with them,” says Deb.

Deb was interested in music right from his childhood. “My brother used to listen to a lot of songs by Kishore Kumar. So, I got the sense of melody in my life through my brother.”

But, it was his mother who first got him into Indian classical singing. “I continued it for two years after which I stopped. I got clarity on what I wanted. Until school, I did not really imagine that I would play in front of people but I took to stage during my college days,” narrates the performer.

It was at a fresher’s auditions when Deb sang a Kishore Kumar song that got applauds. “The appreciation which I got from that song really changed my life and I got my clarity,” says the artiste.

He has always been surrounded by people who support him. “My wife has been my huge support. She asked me to quit my job and pursue my dream which was singing.”