Every song is an attempt to create something different: Wakra Swag hitmaker

MUMBAI: Navv Inder, the name definitely does not ring a bell, but the minute you add Wakra Swag, it completely makes sense. Well, the song that recently made it to news for having bagged a 100 million views was created by none other than Navv Inder.

A restauranter and a builder with an MBA in Finance, Inder fell for music during his college days. "When I sang on stage for the first time in college, I received a positive response. This developed the need to try my luck in music at least once. That's when I created Yaaran Nu my first song. It was a small budget video, as I was still in college and I did not want to borrow money from my parents," says Inder.

The Wakra Swag happened in 2014. It was just one song in the singer's first album that never released. "The album had six songs and they were all desi songs except for Wakra Swag. This got picked out of the lot and made it big," reveals the desi artiste.

The Wakra Swag success has brought in a few Bollywood offers to Inder and he is completely looking forward to them. But, talking about his own music he says, "I have this tendency of disappearing as I have my own business. But every time I release a song the attempt is to create something different. So, there is a lot of experimentation."

He further adds, "Every person in Punjab is a singer and there are songs releasing every single day. I don't want to be called another Punjabi singer. This is also why I release one song in four months."

