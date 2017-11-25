Birthday Special: Bappi Lahiri's iconic songs
MUMBAI: Bappi Lahiri, the undisputed disco king of the country, has given some of the best compositions over a career spanning four decades. Songs like I Am A Disco Dancer and Yaad Aa Raha Hai are still remembered by all.
The Guinness Book Of World Records holder is celebrating his 65th birthday today and on this special occasion, we bring you some of his best renditions.
I Am A Disco Dancer Zindagi Mera Gaana- Disco Dancer
Jimmy Jimmy Ajaa Ajaa- Disco Dancer
Tamma Tamma- Thanedaar
Yaad Aa Raha Hai- Disco Dancer
Raat Baki Baat Baki Hona Hai Jo- Namak Halaal
Jawani Janeman Haseen Dilruba- Namak Halaal
Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost- Aap Ki Khatir
Boombai Nagariya- Taxi No. 9211
Tennu Le- Jai Veeru
O Lal Dupatte Wali - Aankhen
Ooh La La Tu Hai Meri Fantasy- The Dirty Picture
Radioandmusic.com wishes Bappi Lahiri a very happy birthday