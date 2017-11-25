Birthday Special: Bappi Lahiri's iconic songs

MUMBAI: Bappi Lahiri, the undisputed disco king of the country, has given some of the best compositions over a career spanning four decades. Songs like I Am A Disco Dancer and Yaad Aa Raha Hai are still remembered by all.

The Guinness Book Of World Records holder is celebrating his 65th birthday today and on this special occasion, we bring you some of his best renditions.

I Am A Disco Dancer Zindagi Mera Gaana- Disco Dancer

Jimmy Jimmy Ajaa Ajaa- Disco Dancer

Tamma Tamma- Thanedaar

Yaad Aa Raha Hai- Disco Dancer

Raat Baki Baat Baki Hona Hai Jo- Namak Halaal

Jawani Janeman Haseen Dilruba- Namak Halaal

Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost- Aap Ki Khatir

Boombai Nagariya- Taxi No. 9211

Tennu Le- Jai Veeru

O Lal Dupatte Wali - Aankhen

Ooh La La Tu Hai Meri Fantasy- The Dirty Picture

