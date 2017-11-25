RadioandMusic
News |  25 Nov 2017 14:34 |  By RnMTeam

Aditi and Siddharth Mohan's 'Tappe' inspired by Jagjit Singh's music

MUMBAI: Aditi Singh Sharma and Siddharth Mohan have created their own version of Jagjit Singh's Tappe. The song is set to release by the end of November.

“Inspired from Jagjit and Chitra Singh, we are coming up with a new aged version of the song,” said Aditi Singh Sharma.

The lyrics are penned by Dhruv Yogi who has been contributing to the Punjabi music industry from past two years. The music is given by brother duo Bawa and Gulzar Sahni best known as Bawa Gulzar who has also served the Punjabi music industry for over five years.

The song features Aditi Singh Sharma, Siddharth Mohan along with two kids. “I am personally very excited for the song because it is for the first time that I have given playback for such a small girl,” added the Offo singer.

Having started her Bollywood journey from a song in Dev D called Yahi Meri Zindagi in 2009, the singer has given the industry hits like Oye Oye from Azhar, Itna Sannata Kyu Hai from Golmaal AgainDil Hua Besharam from Naam Shabana and many more. The singer is best known for her sensational voice, was also a part of T-Series Mixtape.

