RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Nov 2017 16:07 |  By RnMTeam

Sub-sections of genres confusing: Norwegian DJ Kygo

MUMBAI: Known initially as the "tropical house" artiste, Norwegian DJ and record producer Kyrre Gorvell-Dahll, who goes by the stage name Kygo, is now counted among the top disc jockeys in the world. He says the emergence of multiple sub-sections of genres confuses him, but ultimately it all boils down to what classifies as "great music".

Kygo, 26, is on a three-city tour in India, performing for Ola Sunburn Arena brought to the country by Percept Live. Its first leg takes off in Hyderabad on Friday, followed by Delhi on Saturday and Mumbai on Sunday.

There are a number of genres within the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) circuit which have blurred lines and definitions, making it difficult for many to understand. Kygo, who has performed all over the world, says it confuses him as well.

Kygo told IANS in an email interaction: "My original stuff was termed as 'tropical house', but to be honest, I don't really place my music in any one particular genre. I take inspiration from so many different types of music, from country to pop to rock to hip-hop, and I think my music reflects that.

"I think sub-sections of genres can definitely be a little confusing at times -- I don't know even how some of them get made up these days. So, I prefer to recognise great music as being just that."

EDM came to India a decade ago and a question most artistes face is if the genre is a passing phase. Kygo, who garnered international attention with his remix of the track I See Fire by singer Ed Sheeran, says he does not see it "disappearing".

"People have been saying this for years, but dance music is so unique in how it brings people together. It's a sound that really seems to resonate with the youth and I can't see it disappearing," he said.

Kygo has worked and collaborated with some of the best artistes in the industry -- be they senior to him or even his age -- like Parson James, Tom Odell, Kodaline, Conrad Sewell, John Legend, Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez. He is a name to reckon with himself, so when he works with other big names, does ego come into play?

"It's only after you get to experience working with them that you know why they are where they are. I think I've been really lucky so far in the sense that all of the acts I have collaborated with have been so laid back and easy to work with. Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding, Ryan Tedder - these artistes are some of the biggest pop stars in the world and I've been very fortunate to be able to work with them," said Kygo.

A lot of international artistes like Akon, Diplo, KSHMR, Snoop Dogg and British pop rock band The Vamps have collaborated with Indian talent in recent times. Is he up for it?

"I'm not too familiar with a lot of Indian music, but did see Diplo's collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan (Indian film superstar) earlier this year when it came out. That song looked like a lot of fun to make and the video is great too.

"You can tell KSHMR's sound is definitely very influenced by the local scene here. I think everyone knows by now that I love to collaborate, so if the right opportunity comes my way, I'd love to do something with an Indian act," said Kygo.

The last time he performed in India in 2015, he was "in and out of the country very quickly". But he loved the food.

This time, Kygo says he is ready to try everything "recommended" to him as he does "quite well with the spicy stuff too".

After his India tour, Kygo will head to Dubai and Lebanon for the first time and then he plans to prepare for his New Year's Eve gig at Fontainebleu in Miami.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
DJ Kygo Norwegian Percept Live Electronic Dance Music Kyrre Gorvell-Dahll Parson James Tom Odell Kodaline Conrad Sewell John Legend Ellie Goulding Selena Gomez
Related news
week
News | 24 Nov 2017

The Weeknd sends 'flowers, sweet note' to Bella Hadid

MUMBAI: Singer The Weeknd reportedly sent flowers and a ‘sweet note’ to his former girlfriend Bella Hadid to congratulate her after walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

read more
News | 22 Nov 2017

Selena Gomez's 'life-or-death' situation

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez says she faced a ‘life-or-death’ situation prior to her kidney transplant earlier this year.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2017

Selena Gomez accused of lip syncing at AMAs

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has been slammed for allegedly lip syncing at her gig at the American Music Awards (AMA) 2017. This was her first performance since undergoing a life saving kidney transplant.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2017

Things you must know before attending Ed Sheeran Mumbai concert

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran will leave his fans swooning with his signature set up - one man, one stage and the performance of a lifetime.

read more
News | 17 Nov 2017

Gomez confirms relationship with Bieber with a kiss

MUMBAI: Amid mounting speculation about the status of their relationship, singers Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have made it clear they are a couple again -- when they indulged in public display of affection Los Angeles.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 44: Zoom and Channel V re-enter the chart

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maread more

News
Indigo FM to curate music for Chandigarh International Airport

MUMBAI: Radio stations are extending their service from on-air to on-ground to digital and transread more

News
AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'
AIR

AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ read more

News
Shemaroo Entertainment Limited appoints Rahul Mishra as General Manager Marketing

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, the leading content provider for satellite and digital ecread more

News
Universal Music leads vinyl market in India

MUMBAI: In the world full of digital, vinyl records have almost lost their existence.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Badshah and Major Lazer's 'I Wanna Be Free' gets its official video

MUMBAI: You had the beat, now you get the move. Well, we are talking about the Tuborg Open's track I Wanna Be Free. The track that is a collaboration...read more

2
Morning melodies by talented vocalist Aparna Kelkar in Pratahswar

MUMBAI: The 90th Pratahswar the morning raga series by Pancham Nishad presents talented and mellifluous vocalist Aparna Kelkar she will be...read more

3
Brennen Grey delivers dark and brooding remix of Highly Sedated's 'Burn'

MUMBAI: Swedish Electronica band Highly Sedated have enlisted American DJ/producer Brennen Grey to rework their single Burn. The club-focused remix...read more

4
Guru Randhawa to release 'Lahore' in December

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, known for songs like Suit Suit and Tu Meri Rani, will unveil a new single titled Lahore in December. "The new song is...read more

5
Bacardi NH7 Weekender Express comes to Goa for the first time

MUMBAI: Bacardi NH7 Weekender fans have started enjoying the ‘express’ since October at different locations. Here is good news for all! The Weekender...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group