Lovato, Disney sued for copying 'Let it go'

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato, actress Idina Menzel and production banner Disney have been sued by rapper Jaime Ciero, who claims the popular song Let It Go from 2013 film Frozen was ripped off from his single Volar.



Ciero said in the lawsuit that he recorded the song in 2008 and it was played globally, reports tmz.com. Volar was recorded in Spanish.



He calls the song "a huge international success reaching millions of listeners and landing on numerous charts of the most popular, top-performing songs."



Ciero says the striking similarities include note combinations, structures, hooks, melodies, lyrics, themes, production and textures.



If Ciero wins, he wants profits from the movie, the music and the marketing.

(Source: IANS)