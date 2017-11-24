Guru Randhawa to release 'Lahore' in December

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, known for songs like Suit Suit and Tu Meri Rani, will unveil a new single titled Lahore in December.

"The new song is called Lahore. It's about a girl whom I have referred to from different places like Lahore, Delhi, Mumbai or London. I have compared her to Lahore's beauty, Mumbai's move, London's weather and so on. The beats of the song are peppy," Guru said in a statement.

On the idea of the song, he said: "We were travelling by a car when the lyrics and beat came to my mind. It is basically describing a girl's beauty and comparing it to different places of the world."

(Source: IANS)