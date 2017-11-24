RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Nov 2017 19:47 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah modifies his act for Kids Choice Awards 2017

MUMBAI: Nickelodeon is all set to kick off the awards season with ‘Kids Choice Awards’ in 2017. This high octane awards show will celebrate 2017’s cinematic excellence and present top honors to the best of the best from the Indian film, television, and kids gaming industry. The function will take place on 15 December 2017 at NSCI Dome, Mumbai.

The gala event will feature some enthralling performances by numerous Bollywood and television personalities and one amongst them will be rapper Badshah.

Confirming his presence DJ Waley Babu said, “I am thrilled to perform at the KCA 2017. I hope kids enjoy my performance to the fullest and they are not left disappointed.”

He further added, “Assembling my act for the show has been challenging as it is tailored for kids and it is never an easy task to leave them feeling completely electrified.”

Now, that’s true. Impressing the younger lot is not easy as they know the art of keeping one on the edge. But, we hope they like the rapper's performance.

Tags
Badshah Kids Choice Awards 2017 Nickelodeon Bollywood DJ Waley Babu
Related news
News | 24 Nov 2017

Badshah and Major Lazer's 'I Wanna Be Free' gets its official video

MUMBAI: You had the beat, now you get the move.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2017

Independent music lets you explore yourself as an artist: Ambili Menon

MUMBAI: Ambili Menon, a multi-talented soul has recently released Behti Paaniyan. At the music video (Behti Paaniyan) launch, where she vocalised her opinions to Radioandmusic about independent musicians.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2017

Ed Sheeran parties with Bollywood brigade in Mumbai

MUMBAI:  On the night before his much awaited concert here on Sunday, Shape Of You hitmaker Ed Sheeran partied away with Bollywood's who's who, including Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2017

Songs to rejuvenate your weekend

MUMBAI: Weekend is the new beginning of another week ahead. Thus, it is essential for one to rejuvenate oneself and what could be better than a fun-packed weekend with Radionadmusic’s handpicked songs. Aaj Party Hai- GST

read more
News | 16 Nov 2017

Birthday special: Best songs of Raftaar

MUMBAI: Dillin Nair aka Raftaar came in the picture with his first hit Swag Mera Desi. Soon after he bagged songs in Bollywood movies like Kaabil, Lucknow Central, Raabta, Dishoom and many others.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 44: Zoom and Channel V re-enter the chart

MUMBAI: In week 44 of Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maread more

News
Indigo FM to curate music for Chandigarh International Airport

MUMBAI: Radio stations are extending their service from on-air to on-ground to digital and transread more

News
AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'
AIR

AIR stall at IITF inundated with ideas for PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ read more

News
Shemaroo Entertainment Limited appoints Rahul Mishra as General Manager Marketing

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, the leading content provider for satellite and digital ecread more

News
Universal Music leads vinyl market in India

MUMBAI: In the world full of digital, vinyl records have almost lost their existence.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Armaan Malik derives his inspiration from Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Big FM’s show #Salim offers a unique content on the show with unheard trivia’s on musicians and their famous melodies with details on the...read more

2
Ankit Tiwari and DJ Zaeden collaborate on 'Tere Jaane Se'

MUMBAI: Sun Raha Hai Na Tu fame Ankit Tiwari is up with his new single Tere Jaane Se. The song is a collaboration between Ankit and known music...read more

3
Indian music influences artistes globally: French rock band

MUMBAI: Jean-Noel Scherrer, Antoine Baschung, Julien Peultier and Timothee Gerard -- members of French rock band Last Train who are currently on a...read more

4
Lovato, Disney sued for copying 'Let it go'

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato, actress Idina Menzel and production banner Disney have been sued by rapper Jaime Ciero, who claims the popular song Let...read more

5
Sub-sections of genres confusing: Norwegian DJ Kygo

MUMBAI: Known initially as the "tropical house" artiste, Norwegian DJ and record producer Kyrre Gorvell-Dahll, who goes by the stage name Kygo, is...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group