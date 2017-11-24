Badshah modifies his act for Kids Choice Awards 2017

MUMBAI: Nickelodeon is all set to kick off the awards season with ‘Kids Choice Awards’ in 2017. This high octane awards show will celebrate 2017’s cinematic excellence and present top honors to the best of the best from the Indian film, television, and kids gaming industry. The function will take place on 15 December 2017 at NSCI Dome, Mumbai.

The gala event will feature some enthralling performances by numerous Bollywood and television personalities and one amongst them will be rapper Badshah.

Confirming his presence DJ Waley Babu said, “I am thrilled to perform at the KCA 2017. I hope kids enjoy my performance to the fullest and they are not left disappointed.”

He further added, “Assembling my act for the show has been challenging as it is tailored for kids and it is never an easy task to leave them feeling completely electrified.”

Now, that’s true. Impressing the younger lot is not easy as they know the art of keeping one on the edge. But, we hope they like the rapper's performance.