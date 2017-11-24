RadioandMusic
News |  24 Nov 2017 15:31 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah and Major Lazer's 'I Wanna Be Free' gets its official video

MUMBAI: You had the beat, now you get the move. Well, we are talking about the Tuborg Open's track I Wanna Be Free. The track that is a collaboration between Indian rapper Badshah and the international star Major Lazer -- who also happens to be the creator of the Tuborg beat -- has released its official music video.

I Wanna Be Free lyrical video has received more than 5 million views since, its release. The official video comes a month after the songs lyrical video release.

Check the song video here –

Badshah’s unique sound and signature style with the Tuborg Beat created by Major Lazer facilitates the perfect collaboration of global music and diverse cultures. The video also captures the signature Tuborg Move for you to groove with.

