Bacardi NH7 Weekender Express comes to Goa for the first time

MUMBAI: Bacardi NH7 Weekender fans have started enjoying the ‘express’ since October at different locations. Here is good news for all! The Weekender Express has now added on to its destination and its none other than the party capital, Goa. The Weekender Express is coming to the sun-kissed tourist state of Goa for the first time.

Music fans - local and visiting - will dance to some of the best electronic acts in India on 23 December at Marbela Beach Resort, Morjim. The event takes place at the onset of the New Year parties and events which Goa is famed for, and will be an ideal start for party and music lovers.

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender Express complements Bacardi NH7 Weekender, kicked off this year in Meghalaya (27-28 October) and will travel to its home city, Pune (8-10 December). The Express editions are bite-sized, and give the fans a glimpse of the full festival experience. After a successful launch last year with five cities, Express has expanded this year - having already touched down in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Puducherry, and will go to Indore (26 November), Kochi (2 December) and Goa (23 December).

The lineup of the Goa edition has been curated to include the country’s top electronic acts including Arjun Vagale, BLOT!, Anish Sood, Kohra, Zokhuma and Luna Toke. The Express edition has been planned to coincide with the already thriving cultural scene in Goa in December for locals and visitors alike.

“As we keep doing the festival year after year, there are two trends that we see – increasingly, there are people traveling from other cities to come to the main events, and there are more and more people asking us to bring the festival to their cities,” says OML Entertainment CEO and founder of Vijay Nair that organizes the festival. “Goa is already well-entrenched on the tourist map, and many popular events have been happening there for a while now. We’re happy to make our first Bacardi NH7 Weekender foray here."