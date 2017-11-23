Independent music lets you explore yourself as an artist: Ambili Menon

MUMBAI: Ambili Menon, a multi-talented soul has recently released Behti Paaniyan. At the music video (Behti Paaniyan) launch, where she vocalised her opinions to Radioandmusic about independent musicians.

Menon said, “I feel like a lot of people have this weird thing that if it’s a great song let’s put it in Bollywood. I totally understand this sentiment as Bollywood has a huge audience and a humongous reach, but if you want to explore yourself as an artiste independent music is the way. So let’s keep on making more music and exploring abundant music out there.”

Ambili Menon has been focusing on live shows for the last three years, but she is now moving towards Bollywood. She has a few B-Town projects lined-up, which she would reveal soon. But, there is definitely no moving away from independent music.