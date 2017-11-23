RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Nov 2017 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

Independent music lets you explore yourself as an artist: Ambili Menon

MUMBAI: Ambili Menon, a multi-talented soul has recently released Behti Paaniyan. At the music video (Behti Paaniyan) launch, where she vocalised her opinions to Radioandmusic about independent musicians.

Menon said, “I feel like a lot of people have this weird thing that if it’s a great song let’s put it in Bollywood. I totally understand this sentiment as Bollywood has a huge audience and a humongous reach, but if you want to explore yourself as an artiste independent music is the way. So let’s keep on making more music and exploring abundant music out there.”

Ambili Menon has been focusing on live shows for the last three years, but she is now moving towards Bollywood. She has a few B-Town projects lined-up, which she would reveal soon. But, there is definitely no moving away from independent music.

 

Tags
Ambili menon Independent music Bollywood Behti Paaniyan
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2017

Ed Sheeran parties with Bollywood brigade in Mumbai

MUMBAI:  On the night before his much awaited concert here on Sunday, Shape Of You hitmaker Ed Sheeran partied away with Bollywood's who's who, including Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2017

Classical music helps you learn different forms of music easily: Ambili Menon

MUMBAI: Ambili Menon, singer, live performer and winner of Gang Of Girls has recently released her debut original Behti Paaniyan. While speaking about Behti Paaniyan, she vocalised that classical music has helped her in her musical career.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2017

Songs to rejuvenate your weekend

MUMBAI: Weekend is the new beginning of another week ahead. Thus, it is essential for one to rejuvenate oneself and what could be better than a fun-packed weekend with Radionadmusic’s handpicked songs. Aaj Party Hai- GST

read more
News | 16 Nov 2017

We all should feel liberated from within: Ambili Menon on 'Behti Paaniyan'

MUMBAI: Ambili Menon collaborates with Qyuki Media to release her new debut original Behti Paaniyan which released on 15 November 2017.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2017

Birthday special: Best songs of Raftaar

MUMBAI: Dillin Nair aka Raftaar came in the picture with his first hit Swag Mera Desi. Soon after he bagged songs in Bollywood movies like Kaabil, Lucknow Central, Raabta, Dishoom and many others.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shemaroo Entertainment Limited appoints Rahul Mishra as General Manager Marketing

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, the leading content provider for satellite and digital ecread more

News
Universal Music leads vinyl market in India

MUMBAI: In the world full of digital, vinyl records have almost lost their existence.read more

Press Releases
Radio City's awareness campaign 'Vototsav' inspires citizens to make their votes count
,

MUMBAI: Radio City has announced an awareness campaign, ‘Vototsav’ to emphasize the importance oread more

Press Releases
Saavn strengthens global reach with new investors Endeavor and Senvest
, ,

MUMBAI: Saavn continues to innovate the music streaming business model with releases from its inread more

News
FM Tadka Jammu brings 'Democracy of Music', to be based on listeners' choice

MUMBAI: Marking its eleventh year of entertaining listeners, Rajasthan Patrika group’s FM Tadka read more

top# 5 articles

1
Composer Shree D's fan moment with SRK

MUMBAI: Stars are known to have fans, some are crazy fans some are mad, some are die-hard ones, and some of them are celebrities. Yes, it is rare to...read more

2
NGHTMRE teams up with PnB Rock and Wiz Khalifa for 'TTM'

MUMBAI: NGHTMRE has joined forces with Wiz Khalifa and PnB Rock on TTM, which is a track on PnB Rock's new album Catch These Vibes out on Warner...read more

3
Barbra Streisand to release 'The Music, The Mem'ries, The Magic'

MUMBAI: Columbia Records has announced the upcoming release of Barbra Streisand's The Music, The Mem’ries, The Magic album to debut on 8 December ....read more

4
Nora Fatehi in Harrdy Sandhu's pop single

MUMBAI: Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Nora Fatehi will feature in the video of singer Harrdy Sandhu's pop single Naah."Harrdy is one of...read more

5
I want to teach invaluable music skills to others: Singer Jan Graveson

MUMBAI: Jan Graveson, an award-winning international acting and singing star from the UK is known for her innovative music teaching process. Her...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group