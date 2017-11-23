Armaan Malik derives his inspiration from Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Big FM’s show #Salim offers a unique content on the show with unheard trivia’s on musicians and their famous melodies with details on the technicalities behind the making of iconic songs. Along with this, the show has also witnessed some of the renowned singers who have shared interesting excerpts on their singing career and the songs sung by them.

Bollywood’s young singer Armaan Malik who has a massive fan following was recently on the show #Salim for the second time. This time the singer spoke at length and also gave the viewers an insight. He spoke about his personal life, love for music, and fond memories about his grandfather Sardaar Malik along with secrets about his uncle Anu Malik.

While talking about his upbringing in a musical environment and his passion for learning music Armaan will also reveal how as a kid he visited the recording studios with his father Daboo Malik just to see renowned singers such as Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam and Udit Narayan record.

Going back in time, he will reveal how he has been inspired by singer Sonu Nigam. One of the excerpts shared by him to be heard on the show is when he talks endlessly about the talented singer. He says, “Sonu Nigam is one singer whom I have followed a lot. During the time of his album Deewana, I must be around seven or eight and I felt like he is someone who knows his voice and is confident about himself which really inspired me. Following him, I have also learned the pronunciation of few words that helped me give a new angle in pronouncing while singing. His breathing pattern and his versatility, all this has really helped me grow in my playback singing career.”

