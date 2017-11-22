RadioandMusic
News |  22 Nov 2017 13:21 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez's 'life-or-death' situation

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez says she faced a ‘life-or-death’ situation prior to her kidney transplant earlier this year.

The 25-year-old singer received an organ from her friend Francia Raisa in a life-saving operation, which was needed as a result of her battle with Lupus.

Gomez says because she wasn't sure of the warning signs, her health got to a point where her life was at risk, reports eonline.com.

Speaking at the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala on Monday, Gomez said: "I am really honoured to be here with all of you guys tonight, my lupus community. As many of you know, or might now know, I was diagnosed with lupus about five or six years ago.

"I've been speaking out about my situation to raise awareness about the disease. After undergoing so many tests to monitor my kidneys my doctors told me I have lupus nephritis, one of those complications from lupus. They said I would be needing a kidney transplant.

She added: "Maybe I wasn't necessarily really good at knowing what that meant so it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death. Thankfully, one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life. And I am doing quite well now."

(Source: IANS)

