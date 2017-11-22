Janet, Jermaine Dupri reconnecting after her split

MUMBAI: Singer Janet Jackson and her former boyfriend Jermaine Dupri are reportedly "getting close again".

There has been a lot of speculation about the relationship status of the exes, who split in 2009 after seven years together.

A source told eonline.com that the two reconnected after Janet split from Wissam Al Mana and before she went on tour. They are "consistently in contact".

Janet split from Al Mana in April 2017 after five years of marriage.

Before their split, they welcomed a son, Eissa Al Mana, in January.

"Janet is single," a second source said.

"She is good friends with Jermaine. They share a very close and beautiful bond. He's been there for her and she loves that about him. Anything can happen in the future but right now she has a lot on her plate."

One major thing on Janet's plate is her 'State of the World' tour.

"She is doing great and feeling great on her tour," the source said.

"Her baby is by her side as much as she can allow it. She has people helping her out. She looks great and is always so grateful to everyone that helps her and works with her. She is very pleased how everything is going on tour."

(Source: IANS)