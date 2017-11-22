RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Nov 2017 13:31 |  By RnMTeam

Janet, Jermaine Dupri reconnecting after her split

MUMBAI: Singer Janet Jackson and her former boyfriend Jermaine Dupri are reportedly "getting close again".

There has been a lot of speculation about the relationship status of the exes, who split in 2009 after seven years together.

A source told eonline.com that the two reconnected after Janet split from Wissam Al Mana and before she went on tour. They are "consistently in contact".

Janet split from Al Mana in April 2017 after five years of marriage.

Before their split, they welcomed a son, Eissa Al Mana, in January.

"Janet is single," a second source said.

"She is good friends with Jermaine. They share a very close and beautiful bond. He's been there for her and she loves that about him. Anything can happen in the future but right now she has a lot on her plate."

One major thing on Janet's plate is her 'State of the World' tour.

"She is doing great and feeling great on her tour," the source said.

"Her baby is by her side as much as she can allow it. She has people helping her out. She looks great and is always so grateful to everyone that helps her and works with her. She is very pleased how everything is going on tour."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Janet Jackson Jermaine Dupri Wissam Al Mana Eissa Al Mana State of the World
Related news
News | 16 Nov 2017

Janet Jackson 'at war' with estranged husband

MUMBAI: Singer Janet Jackson is reportedly ‘at war’ with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana as they are now embroiled in legal battle over the custody of their 10-month-old son Eissa. "(They are) officially at war," a source close to Jackson told radaronline.com.

read more
News | 08 Nov 2017

Jackson's 'No sleeep' production crew sued by homeowner

MUMBAI:  The production crew behind singer Janet Jackson's No sleeep music video is being sued by a homeowner, named David Tate, who claims that they wrecked his house.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2017

'It wasn't possible' for Janet Jackson to have kids

MUMBAI: Singer Janet Jackson was told by doctors "it wasn't possible" for her to have children.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2017

Motherhood makes Janet Jackson feel 'complete'

MUMBAI: Singer Janet Jackson is great at being a mother, says her older brother Tito Jackson. He also shared that Janet loves changing the diapers of her eight-month-old Eissa.

read more
News | 19 Jul 2017

Janet Jackson moves back to LA with son

MUMBAI: Singer Janet Jackson, who was staying in New York with her six-month-old son, has moved back to the West Coast.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Saavn strengthens global reach with new investors endeavor and senvest
, ,

MUMBAI: Saavn continues to innovate the music streaming business model with releases from its inread more

News
FM Tadka Jammu brings 'Democracy of Music', to be based on listeners' choice

MUMBAI: Marking its eleventh year of entertaining listeners, Rajasthan Patrika group’s FM Tadka read more

News
9XO launches '9XO O BOT TOP Five'

MUMBAI: 9XO has launched a brand new music property titled 9XO O Bot Top Five.read more

Press Releases
NCPA presents The International Jazz Festival

MUMBAI: NCPA is proud to host its first International Jazz Festival with a medley of internationread more

News
IRAA Award Director 2018 announced; Jury committee to be announced soon

MUMBAI: The 2018 Indian Recording Arts Academy Awards (IRAA) has constituted a three member commiread more

top# 5 articles

1
DGTL announces full line up for its Amsterdam edition

MUMBAI: DGTL will return for another festival at the NDSM Docklands during Easter next year. On 30, 31 March and 1 April 2018over 65 artists will...read more

2
Electro pop-infused force Youngr today releases new single 'What's Next'

MUMBAI: The expertly rendered electro-pop track sees a sure-footed artist hit a home run; effervescent, throbbing synths dance over guitar lines and...read more

3
Sreenivasan and Jerry Amaldev come together for 'Raave Nilaave'

MUMBAI: Raave Nilaave, the new Malayalam album featuring five tracks composed by the music maestro Jerry Amaldev to the lyrics of Santhosh Varma,...read more

4
'Superhuman' - the third release from British singer/songwriter Tom Forest

MUMBAI: Superhuman continues to mark out one of the most naturally compelling new voices coming out of the UK right now. With this second slice of...read more

5
Great to be an Indian in the US right now: YouTube star Vidya Vox

MUMBAI: US-based YouTube star Vidya Vox says that, while growing up, she tried to shun her Indian heritage as she was often bullied in school. But...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group