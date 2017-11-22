RadioandMusic
Comio EVC Mumbai 2017 announces 48 hour Flash Sale for their fans

MUMBAI: Comio EVC this year has a lot of things to offer its fans that includes being their first two-day concert in Mumbai. It announces a 48 Hour ‘Flash Sale’ for their tribe commencing today (22 November) until 12 pm on 24th November.

The first day of the concert i.e 16 December will be headlined by Trance music legend Armin Van Buuren, supported by ace artists like Markus Schulz, Marlo, Ruben De Ronde, Rodg at the Electronic Family stage.

Day 2 (17 December) of the concert will feature Robin Schulz, Nucleya, DJ Chetas and Shirley Setia. The day will be headlined by India’s favourite Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh.

Use the promo code EVCFLASH and book now at http://bit.ly/ComioEVCMumbai2017.

