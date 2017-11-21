RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Nov 2017 18:53 |  By RnMTeam

Vidya Vox to sing original songs in local languages at her concerts in India

NEW DELHI: Indian-American singer Vidya Vox, who has already gained fame on YouTube for her songs, says she has composed some original songs in Hindi and other languages especially for her current concert tour of India.

Vidya (whose real name is Vidya Iyer) has already held three concerts at Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata, and is now going to Bangalore and then to Delhi and Ahmedabad for three more concerts. Vox will be performing in Delhi on 25 November at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

She told Radioandmusic.com that the fusion of Indian-American music was a ‘mashup’ specially for her Indian fans.

She said that as a child she had learnt Carnatic music from the age of five and had been learning Hindustani music for the past few years. She was reacting to the question about the importance of learning classical music for singing. She had also been singing classical western music.

She said in reply to another question that music is very subjective and some may like it and others may be drawn to other art forms.

Her 'Vidya Vox Kuthu Fire Tour' has been sponsored by the Forever 21 fashion brand which is the title sponsor. Though originally from Los Angeles where Vidya also lives, the Indian chain is part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

The singer inaugurated the new look of Forever 21 at Forum DLF Mall today.

Popular for her ingenious mashups, Vox has been creating successful hybrids by mixing the music of leading global artists and has nearly 300 million views on YouTube with more than 3.5 million subscribers on her Vidya Vox channel which began in April 2015.

Vidya was born in Chennai and raised in Virginia, United States. Vidya regularly sings in a band organized by Shankar Tucker. she staged her performance in various parts of the world like White House, National Centre for the Performing Arts (India), Webster Hall and her performance are staged at Festivals Des Artes in Reunion Island, INK Women, Suriname, Dubai and Meru Concert Series in Netherlands.

Her most popular mashup was Closer / Kabira, which clocked in over 55 million views in 7 months. One of her mashups include, Lean On and Jind Mahi for which she had a collaboration with several other musicians, including Ricky Jatt, Raashi Kulkarni, and Roginder ‘Violinder’ Momi. She released Kuttanadan Punjayile, a famous Kerala boat song, as a fusion along with an English song written by Shankar Tucker and herself, which was shot in Kerala with Mohiniyattam performed by Sreenidhi and Sreedevi. She just released her EP, Kuthu Fire, which is produced by Shankar Tucker, and co-written by Shankar Tucker and Vidya Iyer.

Forever 21 hosted an exclusive Meet and Greet with Vidya Vox for the top 10 best dressed customers as well as its digital amplification contest ‘Scream Kuthu Fire’, while the first 200 customers received gift cards worth Rs 500 each. Forever 21 also created a special section called the 'Happy Queue' where consumers were entertained with exciting giveaways and games.

Forever 21 Brand Head Rahul Jhamb said: "We are proud to partner with Vidya Vox and Radio Mirchi for 'Vidya Vox Kuthu Fire Tour'. The brand has brought new collections in association with budding music stars like Justin Skye, Khaled etc. and music events like Coachella. This association helps us take our consumer engagement a notch higher. Forever 21 is loved worldwide by the young fashionistas, and through this event we provide our consumers with this fantastic opportunity of meeting Vidya Vox in person."

Vidya Vox added, "I am super excited to be touring with Forever 21 Mirchi Live. A big shout out to my fans in Delhi, I look forward meeting you at Forever 21 store in Bangalore.  I do hope you enjoy my concert. I love you all and thank you for all your love and support so far, I'm truly grateful."

Tags
Vidya Vox Forever 21 Pune Hyderabad Kolkata Bangalore Delhi Ahmedabad
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2017

Prateik Babbar to play with DJ Kygo

MUMBAI: Prateik Babbar will make his debut as a DJ along with Norwegian DJ and music producer Kygo during his gig here this month.

read more
News | 20 Nov 2017

Wayne McGregor and company in India for multi-city tour

MUMBAI: Furthering its commitment towards democratising creative arts in the country and offering Indians exposure to acclaimed international artists, the British Council has collaborated with Studio Wayne McGregor to give Indian audiences a chance to experience contemporary dance choreography.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2017

Posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award for Girija Devi

MUMBAI: The prestigious Sumitra Charat Ram Award for Lifetime Achievement for 2017 will be posthumously conferred on thumri maestro Girija Devi here on 17 November.

read more
News | 08 Nov 2017

French bands to tour India in November and December

MUMBAI: French bands Colt Silvers and Last Train will go for a multi city India tour spanning across the months of November and December.

read more
News | 01 Nov 2017

Lady Leshurr coming to India for three-city tour

MUMBAI:  U.K rapper Lady Leshurr will be visiting India for a three-city tour as part of beer brand Bira 91's new hip-hop focused campaign called FreeFlow.

read more

RnM Biz

News
FM Tadka Jammu brings 'Democracy of Music', to be based on listeners' choice

MUMBAI: Marking its eleventh year of entertaining listeners, Rajasthan Patrika group’s FM Tadka read more

News
9XO launches '9XO O BOT TOP Five'

MUMBAI: 9XO has launched a brand new music property titled 9XO O Bot Top Five.read more

Press Releases
NCPA presents The International Jazz Festival

MUMBAI: NCPA is proud to host its first International Jazz Festival with a medley of internationread more

News
IRAA Award Director 2018 announced; Jury committee to be announced soon

MUMBAI: The 2018 Indian Recording Arts Academy Awards (IRAA) has constituted a three member commiread more

News
Saregama Carvaan announces price reduction

MUMBAI: The leading music label Saregama had recently come up with a digital audio player range wread more

top# 5 articles

1
RJ Heer gets a pat on the back from Amritsar Commissioner of Police

MUMBAI: When Red FM Amritsar launched a public safety activity to enable the nearest police control room to inform about anyone found breaking...read more

2
Armaan Malik says 'Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya'

MUMBAI: The singer will perform at LALKAAR- A music concert organized by Farhan Akhtar, theatre person and filmmaker Feroz Abbas Khan and Poonam...read more

3
Samarpan - A Tribute to the Pioneers of Indian Classical Music

MUMBAI: Late Pandit C R Vyas, the legendary vocalist and Late Shri M V Chimmalgi, an ardent music lover have been the pioneers of Hindusthani...read more

4
Catch Salman's style and Katrina's moves in 'Swag Se Swagat'

MUMBAI: The much awaited song Swag Se Swagat, from the upcoming Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer movie Tiger Zinda Hai has released today. Shot...read more

5
Muzik247 releases the song from 'History Of Joy'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the song sung by Najim Arshad from the upcoming movie...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group