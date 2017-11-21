RadioandMusic
News |  21 Nov 2017 15:14 |  By RnMTeam

SRK matches Kailash Kher 'jungli' dance at IFFI

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Kailash Kher says it was unbelievable for him to see that superstar Shah Rukh Khan matched his "jungli and aghori" dance at the ongoing 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

The singer shared a video in which he is seen singing his hit Chak De Phatte, while Shah Rukh tries to match steps with him.

Kailash tweeted: "Unbelievable Shah Rukh Khan dancing with me, such humble man he actually matched my aghori and jungli dance. IFFI Goa, Manohar Parrikar, Smriti Irani, what a beautiful concert."

Kailash also shared an image of himself with Shah Rukh on Instagram and thanked Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

"Thank you CM Goa Manohar Parrikarji and the most beautiful human being Shah Rukh Khan for being vibrant and adding your super energy amongst all the dignitaries, audience. Kailasa had a rocking show," he tweeted.

(Source: IANS)

