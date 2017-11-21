Fergie flirts with Piers Morgan

MUMBAI: Singer Fergie flirted with TV personality Piers Morgan on his show Good Morning Britain.

Fergie appeared on the show on Monday to promote her new solo album Double Duchess, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Teasing the singer, Morgan asked when he would be appearing on stage with her.

"You said you were going to get me up on stage with you -- which song will that be to," he asked.

'Definitely to 'I gotta feeling'," Fergie replied.

In response, Piers said: "What kind of feeling do you have now?"

"I have a very curious feeling.... 'Good Morning Britain' is quite perky and I like it," she said.

(Source: IANS)