Catch Salman's style and Katrina's moves in 'Swag Se Swagat'

MUMBAI: The much awaited song Swag Se Swagat, from the upcoming Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer movie Tiger Zinda Hai has released today.

Shot in beautiful locations in Greece, the song has some catchy moves by the lead actress Katrina Kaif who is looking stunning in the song, but we can definitely not miss the stud looks of Salman.

Swag Se Swagat is a song sung by the Madari singer Vishal Dadlani along with Neha Bhasin, the two, with their voices, have given justice to entertaining number. The words of the song are penned by the very famous Irshad Kamil who has rightly crafted the swag song. The composition of the song is done by the leading musical duo Vishal- Shekhar who are known for movies like Om Shanti Om and who played with the instruments really well.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger which stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Girish Karnad, Angad Bedi and others. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar the movie is slated to release on 22 December 2017.

Watch the song: