RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Nov 2017 19:12 |  By RnMTeam

Catch Salman's style and Katrina's moves in 'Swag Se Swagat'

MUMBAI: The much awaited song Swag Se Swagat, from the upcoming Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer movie Tiger Zinda Hai has released today.

Shot in beautiful locations in Greece, the song has some catchy moves by the lead actress Katrina Kaif who is looking stunning in the song, but we can definitely not miss the stud looks of Salman.

Swag Se Swagat is a song sung by the Madari singer Vishal Dadlani along with Neha Bhasin, the two, with their voices, have given justice to entertaining number. The words of the song are penned by the very famous Irshad Kamil who has rightly crafted the swag song. The composition of the song is done by the leading musical duo Vishal- Shekhar who are known for movies like Om Shanti Om and who played with the instruments really well.

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger which stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Girish Karnad, Angad Bedi and others. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar the movie is slated to release on 22 December 2017.

Watch the song:

Tags
Tiger Zinda Hai Swag Se Swagat stars Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Girish Karnad Angad Bedi Ek Tha Tiger Ali Abbas Zafar Vishal Dadlani Neha Bhasin Vishal- Shekhar Irshad Kamil
Related news
News | 17 Nov 2017

Raghu Dixit loves original music

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Raghu Dixit says he refuses to sing covers on stage. He also said that he looks up to musicians Ehsaan Noorani and Vishal Dadlani.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2017

Monica Dogra gets mocked for her Hindi

MUMBAI: In a recent episode, Judge Monica Dogra, became a subject of amusement. Monica, who has been brought up in the U.S., struggles with Hindi. One of the contestants, Diyatom, who is loved by all the judges made fun of Monica’s Hindi pronunciation during an AV played on the show.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2017

I would like to collaborate with 'The Stage' judges in future: Lekka

MUMBAI: Lekka was one amongst the pool of contestants who had to make an exit from Colors Infinity’s The Stage 3 recently. But, the exit hasn't upset her at all.  She is glad to have lived her childhood dream on this English reality show.

read more
News | 08 Nov 2017

'The Stage' was like a family to us: Das Vegas

MUMBAI: Colors Infinity’s The Stage 3 saw its first elimination of the dynamic sister-duo Das Vegas from the Top 12. Chayanksh and Jannabi Das duo called as ‘Das Vegas’ were the only duo of the season. Chayanksh who is 28 and is married has western music as her forte.

read more
News | 06 Nov 2017

These singers have praised Sunidhi Chauhan for 'Oye Firangi'

MUMBAI: Sunidhi Chauhan has received praises for her remarkable voice in Oye Firang track from Firangi. This track has received immense appreciation, as the number of views to the track have scaled up.

read more

RnM Biz

News
FM Tadka Jammu brings 'Democracy of Music', to be based on listeners' choice

MUMBAI: Marking its eleventh year of entertaining listeners, Rajasthan Patrika group’s FM Tadka read more

News
9XO launches '9XO O BOT TOP Five'

MUMBAI: 9XO has launched a brand new music property titled 9XO O Bot Top Five.read more

Press Releases
NCPA presents The International Jazz Festival

MUMBAI: NCPA is proud to host its first International Jazz Festival with a medley of internationread more

News
IRAA Award Director 2018 announced; Jury committee to be announced soon

MUMBAI: The 2018 Indian Recording Arts Academy Awards (IRAA) has constituted a three member commiread more

News
Saregama Carvaan announces price reduction

MUMBAI: The leading music label Saregama had recently come up with a digital audio player range wread more

top# 5 articles

1
Muzik247 releases the song from 'History Of Joy'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the song sung by Najim Arshad from the upcoming movie...read more

2
RJ Heer gets a pat on the back from Amritsar Commissioner of Police

MUMBAI: When Red FM Amritsar launched a public safety activity to enable the nearest police control room to inform about anyone found breaking...read more

3
Vidya Vox to sing original songs in local languages at her concerts in India

NEW DELHI: Indian-American singer Vidya Vox, who has already gained fame on YouTube for her songs, says she has composed some original songs in...read more

4
SRK matches Kailash Kher 'jungli' dance at IFFI

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Kailash Kher says it was unbelievable for him to see that superstar Shah Rukh Khan matched his "jungli and aghori" dance at...read more

5
TIMEOUT 72 announces early bird tickets

MUMBAI: The only festival to make its presence felt in Goa, TIMEOUT 72 has opened its gates to one and all. Well, the tickets of this three-day...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group