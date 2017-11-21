Arjun Kanungo begins the party season with 'Gallan Tipsiyaan'

MUMBAI: The party season is just around the corner and we are sure the New Year plans are already in making. For a memorable one, the industry has started giving its fans party numbers, beginning with Arjun Kanungo.

The singer who has given fans various hits like Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Fursat, Ek Dafaa and more, is back with an amazing party number Gallan Tipsiyaan. We say this not only on the basis of its title but also the beats and the lyrics of the song.

The song has fun spirit among friends during drunken conversations. The word ‘Gallan’ means a chat or a conversation in Hindi and ‘Tipsiyaan’ is a Hinglish term for being tipsy.

Currently, the audio version of the song is out and the makers of the song are planning to release the video by the end of November under Sony Music India.

Penned by lyricist Vayu who is known for writing songs like Beat Pe Booty, the song is composed and sung by Arjun Kanungo.

“It is the beginning of the party season and I think this track will be the best one to begin your night out with. This time there are no shots, we are doing it my way- talking through your drunken state of mind,” says the YouTube sensation.

Sony Music India, Head- Indipop, Rohan Jha said, “Arjun is one of the few artists to have had three back to back original Pop hits. The release of Gallan Tipsiyaan marks the beginning of this year’s party season, and it will soon be heard in sangeets as well as house parties. Arjun has successfully been able to create a global audience for his music and there is no better time than now for him to release this song.”

Check the audio version of Gallan Tipsiyaan below:

http://www.hungama.com/album/gallan-tipsiyaan/31829508/