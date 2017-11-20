TIMEOUT 72 announces early bird tickets

MUMBAI: The only festival to make its presence felt in Goa, TIMEOUT 72 has opened its gates to one and all. Well, the tickets of this three-day festival are now available on insider.in.

The early bird tickets are available day wise. Day 1-3 passes are available at Rs. 1499. The VIP passes are available at Rs.3999.

TIMEOUT 72 line-up includes Jason Derulo, Wiz Khalifa, Martin Garrix DJ Timmy Trumpet, Don Diablo, NERVO, Zaeden, Lost Stories and Sem Voxx, Third Party, Lucas & Steve and Justin Mylo.

On the trance and techno side, there will be Vini Vici, Ritmo, GMS, Symbolic and Skazi on the Psy Stage. For the indie fans, there is Lucky Ali, Paon, Midival Punditz, Hari & Sukhmani, The Local Train, Prateek Kuhad, Advaita, Parvaaz, Prem Joshua, When Chai Met Toast.

The festival has lot more to offer than just the line-up, to learn more about it click on the link below.

5 Reasons why Timeout 72 is not your average music festival

Don't miss on the early bird opportunity. Go grab your tickets now.