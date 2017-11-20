Shawn Mendes keen to collaborate with John Mayer

MUMBAI: Musician Shawn Mendes says he would love to work with singer John Mayer again.

Mendes, 19, considers Mayer as his ‘mentor’.

They shared the stage in Toronto earlier this year for a mash up of Mendes' Mercy and Mayer's In Your Atmosphere. Mendes says he can't wait to organise more collaborations with Mayer in the future, reports billboard.com.

"We talk a lot, we've become really good friends. I kind of consider him to be a mentor of mine a little bit, and yeah, I think so. We never are in the same place at the same time which kind of sucks but we will," Mendes said.

Mendes has collaborated with a number of artistes in the past as he has worked with former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello on "I know what you did last summer" and with Norwegian singer Astrid S on his track "Air".

"There's been a few collaborations already that I've been writing for the next album. But I probably won't say anything, you'll find out," Mendes said.

