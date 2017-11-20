RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Nov 2017 17:27 |  By RnMTeam

Linkin Park dedicate AMAs win to Chester Bennington

MUMBAI: Members of the rock band Linkin Park dedicated their Favourite Artist - Alternative Rock win at the American Music Awards (AMAs) to late front man Chester Bennington.

The What I've Done hit makers bagged the award at the ceremony here on Sunday, and paid tribute to Bennington, who took his own life in July 2017, aged 41, reports dailymirror.co.uk.

Linkin Park singer Mike Shinoda said, "We want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humour, to his joy. And remember, you guys, all of you tonight, whether you're a fan or an artist I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you've got. And make Chester proud."

The band members also took to their Twitter account to thank their fans for voting for them in the category.

They wrote, "Thank you to our fans for all of your support and for voting for us at this year's AMAs. We took home Favourite Artist - Alternative Rock."

"Thank you to all the fans who voted. We love you so much. Take a moment to appreciate the people you love and make Chester proud AMAs," the tweet read.

Last week, Linkin Park, which includes Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn, dedicated their upcoming live album, One More Light Live, to Bennington.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
American Music Awards Linkin Park Chester Bennington
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2017

Selena Gomez accused of lip syncing at AMAs

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has been slammed for allegedly lip syncing at her gig at the American Music Awards (AMA) 2017. This was her first performance since undergoing a life saving kidney transplant.

read more
pink
News | 20 Nov 2017

Pink hangs from multi-storey building for rehearsals

MUMBAI: Pink was spotted hanging from a 34 floor hotel roof while rehearsing for the 45th Annual American Music Awards.

read more
Bruno
News | 20 Nov 2017

Bruno Mars, Keith Urban win big at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Bruno Mars walked away with seven awards, and Keith Urban scored a hat- trick with three honours at the American Music Awards (AMA) ceremony, which saw over a dozen performances by artistes including Diana Ross.

read more
News | 17 Nov 2017

Gomez confirms relationship with Bieber with a kiss

MUMBAI: Amid mounting speculation about the status of their relationship, singers Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have made it clear they are a couple again -- when they indulged in public display of affection Los Angeles.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2017

I would like to collaborate with 'The Stage' judges in future: Lekka

MUMBAI: Lekka was one amongst the pool of contestants who had to make an exit from Colors Infinity’s The Stage 3 recently. But, the exit hasn't upset her at all.  She is glad to have lived her childhood dream on this English reality show.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9XO launches '9XO O BOT TOP Five'

MUMBAI: 9XO has launched a brand new music property titled 9XO O Bot Top Five.read more

Press Releases
NCPA presents The International Jazz Festival

MUMBAI: NCPA is proud to host its first International Jazz Festival with a medley of internationread more

News
IRAA Award Director 2018 announced; Jury committee to be announced soon

MUMBAI: The 2018 Indian Recording Arts Academy Awards (IRAA) has constituted a three member commiread more

News
Saregama Carvaan announces price reduction

MUMBAI: The leading music label Saregama had recently come up with a digital audio player range wread more

Interviews
Ed Sheeran concert is a more intimate affair: Kunal Khambati

Today is a big night for Mumbai as Ed Sheeran will be performing at Jio Gardens, BKC.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Mumbai grooves to Ed Sheeran

MUMBAI: We did not expect grand, but definitely expected an Ed Sheeran night and Mumbai got 90-minutes of the international star and he made every...read more

2
Prasoon Joshi criticises Bhansali for screening 'Padmavati' without certificate

MUMBAI: Disappointed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati was screened to selected individuals, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi has said this ‘sets an...read more

3
Wayne McGregor and company in India for multi-city tour

MUMBAI: Furthering its commitment towards democratising creative arts in the country and offering Indians exposure to acclaimed international artists...read more

4
AR Rahman in hunt for singers to share stage with him

MUMBAI: AR Rahman is on a hunt for singers from Tamil Nadu who can sing with him on stage. He feels that there is huge talent in the state who never...read more

5
Shawn Mendes keen to collaborate with John Mayer

MUMBAI: Musician Shawn Mendes says he would love to work with singer John Mayer again. Mendes, 19, considers Mayer as his ‘mentor’. They shared the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group