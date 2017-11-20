Bruno Mars, Keith Urban win big at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Bruno Mars walked away with seven awards, and Keith Urban scored a hat- trick with three honours at the American Music Awards (AMA) ceremony, which saw over a dozen performances by artistes including Diana Ross.

Mars wasn't present at the Microsoft Theater here for the gala on Sunday, but he dominated the winners list by winning seven of his eight nominations. He won Favourite Artist of the Year, along with Favourite Male Artist Pop/Rock, Favourite Album Pop/Rock for his 24K Magic, Favourite Male Artist Soul/R&B, Favourite Album Soul/R&B, Video of the Year and Favourite Song Soul/R&B for That's What I Like.

Urban was close behind with awards for Favourite Male Artist Country, as well as Favourite Country Album (Ripcord) and Favourite Country Song ("Blue Ain't Your Color"), billboard.com reported.

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber were rewarded for the remix of Despacito, which won Favourite Song Pop/Rock and Collaboration of the Year at the event, which was aired in India on Vh1.

The performances kicked off with a tribute to the first responders and heroes who helped the US face a year of disasters from flood and hurricanes to mass shootings. Pink and Kelly Clarkson united for the first time to perform R.E.M.'s iconic Everybody Hurts.

The power of strong women's voices was also highlighted during the night through host Tracee Ellis Ross' inspiring, funny opening monologue to Demi Lovato's woman power fuelled Sorry Not Sorry, according to billboard.com.

Other performers included Nick Jonas, Hailee Steinfeld with Alesso and Florida Georgia Line, Shawn Mendes, Macklemore and Skylar Grey, Portugal. The Man, Zedd with Alessia Cara, Khalid and Imagine Dragons, Lady Gaga, a high flying solo performance from Pink, Niall Horan, Clarkson, a medley from lifetime achievement honoree Diana Ross and the AMA debut of K-pop superstars BTS.

The show also featured the TV debut of Selena Gomez and Marshmello's Wolves, and Christina Aguilera's tribute to the 25th anniversary of Whitney Houston's soundtrack for The Bodyguard.

(Source:IANS)