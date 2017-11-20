RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Nov 2017 12:34 |  By RnMTeam

Bruno Mars, Keith Urban win big at American Music Awards

Bruno
Bruno

MUMBAI: Bruno Mars walked away with seven awards, and Keith Urban scored a hat- trick with three honours at the American Music Awards (AMA) ceremony, which saw over a dozen performances by artistes including Diana Ross.

Mars wasn't present at the Microsoft Theater here for the gala on Sunday, but he dominated the winners list by winning seven of his eight nominations. He won Favourite Artist of the Year, along with Favourite Male Artist Pop/Rock, Favourite Album Pop/Rock for his 24K Magic, Favourite Male Artist Soul/R&B, Favourite Album Soul/R&B, Video of the Year and Favourite Song Soul/R&B for That's What I Like.

Urban was close behind with awards for Favourite Male Artist Country, as well as Favourite Country Album (Ripcord) and Favourite Country Song ("Blue Ain't Your Color"), billboard.com reported.

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber were rewarded for the remix of Despacito, which won Favourite Song Pop/Rock and Collaboration of the Year at the event, which was aired in India on Vh1.

The performances kicked off with a tribute to the first responders and heroes who helped the US face a year of disasters from flood and hurricanes to mass shootings. Pink and Kelly Clarkson united for the first time to perform R.E.M.'s iconic Everybody Hurts.

The power of strong women's voices was also highlighted during the night through host Tracee Ellis Ross' inspiring, funny opening monologue to Demi Lovato's woman power fuelled Sorry Not Sorry, according to billboard.com.

Other performers included Nick Jonas, Hailee Steinfeld with Alesso and Florida Georgia Line, Shawn Mendes, Macklemore and Skylar Grey, Portugal. The Man, Zedd with Alessia Cara, Khalid and Imagine Dragons, Lady Gaga, a high flying solo performance from Pink, Niall Horan, Clarkson, a medley from lifetime achievement honoree Diana Ross and the AMA debut of K-pop superstars BTS.

The show also featured the TV debut of Selena Gomez and Marshmello's Wolves, and Christina Aguilera's tribute to the 25th anniversary of Whitney Houston's soundtrack for The Bodyguard.

(Source:IANS)

Tags
Bruno Mars Nick Jonas Hailee Steinfeld Justin Bieber Lady Gaga Demi Lovato American Music Awards
Related news
News | 17 Nov 2017

Gomez confirms relationship with Bieber with a kiss

MUMBAI: Amid mounting speculation about the status of their relationship, singers Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have made it clear they are a couple again -- when they indulged in public display of affection Los Angeles.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2017

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid 'hanging out' again

MUMBAI: Singer The Weeknd and model Bella Hadid, who dated each other in 2016, are reportedly hanging out again since his split from singer Selena Gomez in October.

read more
News | 14 Nov 2017

Joe has found love of his life: Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas has praised his brother Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner's "beautiful" relationship, and said his sibling has found the "love of his life".

read more
News | 13 Nov 2017

Shawn Mendes wins big at MTV EMAs

MUMBAI: Singer Shawn Mendes won big at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) by taking home three honours.

read more
News | 10 Nov 2017

Pink to perform at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Pink will be performing a rendition of Beautiful Trauma at the 2017 American Music Awards (AMA).She will take the stage at the upcoming gala on 19 November 2017.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
Ed Sheeran concert is a more intimate affair: Kunal Khambati

Today is a big night for Mumbai as Ed Sheeran will be performing at Jio Gardens, BKC.read more

News
Mirchi in top 100 YouTube channels of India

MUMBAI: Being social media active is one of the biggest aspects of radio industread more

Press Releases
Radio City Introduces the Next Generation of FM Entertainment - Video City

MUMBAI: Radio City today announced beta launch of India’s first video FM, Video City -a platform read more

News
Saregama India acquires the music of 'Monsoon Shootout'

MUMBAI: Saregama India has added another feather in its cap, by acquiring the music rights of thread more

News
Aditya Music acquires music rights of mega Tollywood films

MUMBAI: Aditya Music, the numero uno Music Company in Telugu Film Industry, has read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jonas Blue releases video for acoustic version of 'We Could Go Back'

MUMBAI: Without a doubt Jonas Blue is the next breakthrough UK global superstar. The incredibly talented producer, DJ, songwriter and talent spotter...read more

2
Daler Mehndi to reveal his spiritual side

MUMBAI: We have always seen Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tun Tun side, right? But as each one of us has different sides to our personality, so does Mehndi....read more

3
Andre bans his kids from using social media

MUMBAI: Peter Andre banned his children from using social media after being bullied as a child left him scarred. read more

4
Bruno Mars, Keith Urban win big at American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Bruno Mars walked away with seven awards, and Keith Urban scored a hat- trick with three honours at the American Music Awards (AMA) ceremony...read more

5
Integriti Dance Music to be launched at Guestlist4Good

MUMBAI: Integriti Dance Music is being launched by leading youth lifestyle brand Integriti, from Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, for the first time in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group