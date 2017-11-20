Armaan Malik says 'Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya'

MUMBAI: The singer will perform at LALKAAR- A music concert organized by Farhan Akhtar, theatre person and filmmaker Feroz Abbas Khan and Poonam Muttreja, executive director, Population Foundation India.

“A lot of young girls and women are my fans and I feel very concerned about their safety and security. I have seen many boys and men misbehave with female fans at various occasions on shows and concerts and hence I pledge to help in raising my voice to stop this unhealthy and mannerless behaviour,” says Armaan Malik.

He further adds, "I have been brought up by my mother to be a man who respects women and treats them as equals. I would like to spread this value to all the other boys and men out there who need to know how important it is to treat women and girls in a correct manner. I cannot single handedly change anything, but I can definitely raise my voice for something that needs to be said and help get the message out there loud and clear.”

“I am glad I can be a part of this strong initiative Alongside such amazing artistes who carry a voice of change and purpose," says Malik who lends his support to the Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya campaign by the MARD Team.

This young singing sensation will be performing a special act of his hit songs at the Lalkaar Concert which will also see a strong line-up of artistes like Salim-Sulaiman, Farhan Akhtar, Harshdeep Kaur, Papon, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, at the Bandra Amphitheatre on 21 November 2017 coming together to raise a unified voice against this social evil.