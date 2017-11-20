RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Nov 2017 19:57 |  By RnMTeam

Armaan Malik says 'Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya'

MUMBAI: The singer will perform at LALKAAR- A music concert organized by Farhan Akhtar, theatre person and filmmaker Feroz Abbas Khan and Poonam Muttreja, executive director, Population Foundation India.

“A lot of young girls and women are my fans and I feel very concerned about their safety and security. I have seen many boys and men misbehave with female fans at various occasions on shows and concerts and hence I pledge to help in raising my voice to stop this unhealthy and mannerless behaviour,” says Armaan Malik.

He further adds, "I have been brought up by my mother to be a man who respects women and treats them as equals. I would like to spread this value to all the other boys and men out there who need to know how important it is to treat women and girls in a correct manner. I cannot single handedly change anything, but I can definitely raise my voice for something that needs to be said and help get the message out there loud and clear.”

“I am glad I can be a part of this strong initiative Alongside such amazing artistes who carry a voice of change and purpose," says Malik who lends his support to the Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya campaign by the MARD Team.

This young singing sensation will be performing a special act of his hit songs at the Lalkaar Concert which will also see a strong line-up of artistes like Salim-Sulaiman, Farhan Akhtar, Harshdeep Kaur, Papon, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, at the Bandra Amphitheatre on 21 November 2017 coming together to raise a unified voice against this social evil.

Tags
Armaan Malik LALKAAR- A music concert Farhan Akhtar Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya Salim-Sulaiman Harshdeep Kaur Papon Sukriti Prakriti Kakar
Related news
News | 20 Nov 2017

Fukrey Returns offers 'Peh Gaya Khaalara' this wedding season

MUMBAI: Peh Gaya Khaalara, the second song of Fukrey returns is out and it is the next big wedding song. The catchy beats and the lyrics of the song are ready to make everyone dance during this wedding season.

read more
News | 15 Nov 2017

Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur to perform for a cause

MUMBAI: Singers and musicians Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur, Salim-Sulaiman, Sukriti Kakkar and Prakriti are on board to perform at Farhan Akhtar's 'Lalkar' concert, which aims to raise a voice against gender violence.

read more
O Meri Mehbooba
News | 14 Nov 2017

‘O Meri Mehbooba’ recreated for Fukrey Returns

‘O Meri Mehbooba’ recreated for Fukrey Returns

read more
Adnan_Khali
News | 13 Nov 2017

Adnan Sami meets 'lovely guy' Great Khali

MUMBAI: ‘Adnan Sami’ bumped into the ‘lovely guy’ and former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar The Great Khali.

read more
News | 07 Nov 2017

Adnan Sami, Nucleya to perform at Guestlist4Good

MUMBAI: Singers Adnan Sami and music producer Nucleya are on board to join Shaan, Armaan Malik, Guru Randhawa, Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Kakkar for the third edition of Guestlist4Good, an entertainment-for-good social enterprise.

read more

RnM Biz

News
9XO launches '9XO O BOT TOP Five'

MUMBAI: 9XO has launched a brand new music property titled 9XO O Bot Top Five.read more

Press Releases
NCPA presents The International Jazz Festival

MUMBAI: NCPA is proud to host its first International Jazz Festival with a medley of internationread more

News
IRAA Award Director 2018 announced; Jury committee to be announced soon

MUMBAI: The 2018 Indian Recording Arts Academy Awards (IRAA) has constituted a three member commiread more

News
Saregama Carvaan announces price reduction

MUMBAI: The leading music label Saregama had recently come up with a digital audio player range wread more

Interviews
Ed Sheeran concert is a more intimate affair: Kunal Khambati

Today is a big night for Mumbai as Ed Sheeran will be performing at Jio Gardens, BKC.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Linkin Park dedicate AMAs win to Chester Bennington

MUMBAI: Members of the rock band Linkin Park dedicated their Favourite Artist - Alternative Rock win at the American Music Awards (AMAs) to late...read more

2
Mumbai grooves to Ed Sheeran

MUMBAI: We did not expect grand, but definitely expected an Ed Sheeran night and Mumbai got 90-minutes of the international star and he made every...read more

3
Prasoon Joshi criticises Bhansali for screening 'Padmavati' without certificate

MUMBAI: Disappointed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati was screened to selected individuals, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi has said this ‘sets an...read more

4
Wayne McGregor and company in India for multi-city tour

MUMBAI: Furthering its commitment towards democratising creative arts in the country and offering Indians exposure to acclaimed international artists...read more

5
AR Rahman in hunt for singers to share stage with him

MUMBAI: AR Rahman is on a hunt for singers from Tamil Nadu who can sing with him on stage. He feels that there is huge talent in the state who never...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group