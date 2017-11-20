AR Rahman in hunt for singers to share stage with him

MUMBAI: AR Rahman is on a hunt for singers from Tamil Nadu who can sing with him on stage. He feels that there is huge talent in the state who never got a platform.

Rahman launched 7Up Tamizh Naattin Kural, a state wide voice hunt that promises to be a celebration of the spirit and vibrant talent of Tamil Nadu.

"There are so many amazing singers in Tamil Nadu who haven't got a chance to showcase their talent yet, and I would like to see them. 7Up Thamizh Naattin Kural is a platform that will facilitate this and provide an opportunity for sharing thoughts and insights," Rahman told IANS.

"I'm looking forward to finding seven new voices through this hunt who will join me on stage at my next concert in Chennai.”

7Up is running an extensive media campaign across radio, TV and outdoor mediums featuring A.R Rahman.

Elaborating on the new campaign, PepsiCo India Senior Vice President Beverage Category Vipul Prakash, said, "‘7Up Thamizh Naattin Kural' is our way of saluting Tamil Nadu's rich and vibrant talent, and we are honoured to partner with musical genius, AR Rahman for this initiative. Music is a remarkable unifier, and through this campaign, we look forward to bringing together talented young voices with a chance to sing with the legendary music maestro."

(Source: IANS)