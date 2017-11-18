RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  18 Nov 2017 09:01 |  By RnMTeam

Songs to rejuvenate your weekend

MUMBAI: Weekend is the new beginning of another week ahead. Thus, it is essential for one to rejuvenate oneself and what could be better than a fun-packed weekend with Radionadmusic’s handpicked songs.

Aaj Party Hai- GST

Singers - Arun Singh, Sahil Rayyan, Prakash Bhardwaj & Ali Faishal

Music - Rayyan & Ameen

Lyricist - Salim

Nai Rukna - Kru172

Singer, Music & Lyricist - Kru172

Mehbooba- Fukrey Returns

Singers - Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai

Original Singer - Mohammed Rafi (O Meri Mehbooba)

Music by Prem & Hardeep

Original Music- Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Lyrics by Kumaar

Judaa- RII

Singer - RII Music - SHEZ

Music, Lyrics - Rahul Bhati

Mehfooz- Tera Intezaar

Singer – Yasser Dessai

Music- Raaj Aashoo

Lyrics- Shabbir Ahmed

Main Kaun Hoon- Rukhsar

Vocals - Rukhsar Music

Programming and Mixing - Salamat Ali

Gaa Bhaiya Gaa- Panchlait

Singers - Javed Ali & Acharya Sanjay Chakraborty

Music - Kalyan Sen Barat

Lyricist - Rakesh Kumar Tripathi

I Don’t Need A Boyfriend - Isheta Sarckar

Singer, Composer & Lyrics : Isheta Sarckar

Tera Zikr - Darshan Raval

Singer - Darshan Raval

Composer - Darshan Raval

Lyrics - A M Turaz

Pal- Monsoon Shootout

Singer- Arijit Singh

Music- Rochak Kohli

Lyrics- Sumant Vadhera

Kaa Mahto - Haan Mahto- Panchlait

Singers - Rupankar & Disha

Music - Kalyan Sen Barat

Lyricist - Rakesh Kumar Tripathi

