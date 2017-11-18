Songs to rejuvenate your weekend
MUMBAI: Weekend is the new beginning of another week ahead. Thus, it is essential for one to rejuvenate oneself and what could be better than a fun-packed weekend with Radionadmusic’s handpicked songs.
Aaj Party Hai- GST
Singers - Arun Singh, Sahil Rayyan, Prakash Bhardwaj & Ali Faishal
Music - Rayyan & Ameen
Lyricist - Salim
Nai Rukna - Kru172
Singer, Music & Lyricist - Kru172
Mehbooba- Fukrey Returns
Singers - Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai
Original Singer - Mohammed Rafi (O Meri Mehbooba)
Music by Prem & Hardeep
Original Music- Laxmikant-Pyarelal
Lyrics by Kumaar
Judaa- RII
Singer - RII Music - SHEZ
Music, Lyrics - Rahul Bhati
Mehfooz- Tera Intezaar
Singer – Yasser Dessai
Music- Raaj Aashoo
Lyrics- Shabbir Ahmed
Main Kaun Hoon- Rukhsar
Vocals - Rukhsar Music
Programming and Mixing - Salamat Ali
Gaa Bhaiya Gaa- Panchlait
Singers - Javed Ali & Acharya Sanjay Chakraborty
Music - Kalyan Sen Barat
Lyricist - Rakesh Kumar Tripathi
I Don’t Need A Boyfriend - Isheta Sarckar
Singer, Composer & Lyrics : Isheta Sarckar
Tera Zikr - Darshan Raval
Singer - Darshan Raval
Composer - Darshan Raval
Lyrics - A M Turaz
Pal- Monsoon Shootout
Singer- Arijit Singh
Music- Rochak Kohli
Lyrics- Sumant Vadhera
Kaa Mahto - Haan Mahto- Panchlait
Singers - Rupankar & Disha
Music - Kalyan Sen Barat
Lyricist - Rakesh Kumar Tripathi