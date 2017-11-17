RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Nov 2017 16:23 |  By RnMTeam

'Pal' yet another captivating Arijit Singh song

MUMBAI: Pal, the first song from the upcoming Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer movie Monsoon Shootout released today. It is a romantic number talking about the love stories of two people.

The song has some amazing lyrics written by Sumant Vadhera, who has beautifully penned about time. The magical voice of Hamari Adhuri Kahani singer Arijit Singh makes the song a delight to hear and tempts you to play it at least twice. The music of Pal is given by composer Rochak Kohli who chosen some of the best instruments to make the track sound good.

Pal narrates two love stories, where on one side it is a patient and his doctor and the other is a criminal and a prostitute, which is congruously shown in the song.

Monsoon Shootout is an upcoming crime thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vijay Varma, Sreejita De and Neeraj Kabi in the lead roles. The movie directed by Amit Kumar is slated to be released on 15 December 2017.

Tags
Monsoon Shootout Nawazuddin Siddiqui Tannishtha Chatterjee Vijay Varma Sreejita De Neeraj Kabi Arijit Singh Pal Rochak Kohli
Related news
News | 01 Nov 2017

Arijit amazed by Arjun's cover of 'O saathi'

MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh, who originally sang O Saathi for this years film Shab, found Baaki Baatein Peene Baad hitmaker Arjun Kanungo’s cover of the love ballad to be equally good.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2017

EVC announces full line-up for multi-genre festival

MUMBAI: Multi-genre music festival Enchanted Valley Carnival three days ago dropped a breaking news. The festival is known for its unique festival property Aamby Valley has now shifted to NESCO, Mumbai.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2017

'Tu Chale Toh' from 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' is out now

MUMBAI:  There’s a special Diwali treat for all the Irrfan Khan fans across! The second song titled Tu Chale Toh from National Award winning Irrfan Khan's next release Qarib Qarib Singlle is out now. 

read more
News | 17 Oct 2017

Arijit Singh catches up with fan Virat Kohli

MUMBAI: Galti Se Mistake singer Arijit Singh has found a fan in the captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli. The cricketer took to Twitter today to express his fondness for Channa Mereya singer’s music.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2017

Arijit Singh is my lucky charm: Palak Muchhal

MUMBAI: Singer Palak Muchhal, who has crooned hits like Prem ratan dhan payo and Chahun Main Ya Naa, feels singer Arijit Singh is her lucky charm, and says whenever they work together, it turns out to be a ‘super duper hit’ collaboration.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi in top 100 YouTube channels of India

MUMBAI: Being social media active is one of the biggest aspects of radio industread more

Press Releases
Radio City Introduces the Next Generation of FM Entertainment - Video City

MUMBAI: Radio City today announced beta launch of India’s first video FM, Video City -a platform read more

News
Saregama India acquires the music of 'Monsoon Shootout'

MUMBAI: Saregama India has added another feather in its cap, by acquiring the music rights of thread more

News
Aditya Music acquires music rights of mega Tollywood films

MUMBAI: Aditya Music, the numero uno Music Company in Telugu Film Industry, has read more

News
Saregama to launch Carvaan Mini with MS Subbulakshmi songs and Carvaan Tamil

MUMBAI: When you hit the success trail with a brand and a product you are more likely to extend iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sony releases 'Tera Zikr' reprise version

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval’s Tera Zikr has taken the nation by storm. In fact, as predicted by Sony Music the single has become the love ballad of...read more

2
Mithoon joins Guestlist4Good line-up

MUMBAI: Intergriti has collaborated with Guestlist4Good to launch the ultimate music extravaganza ‘Integriti Dance Music’ at Guestlist4Good festival...read more

3
Ed Sheeran arrives today; plans to explore Mumbai

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran’s much-awaited Divide album Asia Tour has finally kicked off.  Even though his widely covered injury led to select show...read more

4
Ganapati Bhat to perform at 'Udayswar@Prithvi'

MUMBAI: Udayswar@Prithvi presents an excellent opportunity for the connoisseurs of Indian classical music to experience the true magic of a...read more

5
Alka Yagnik and Anup Jalota to make an appear on 'Om Shanti Om'

MUMBAI: Om Shanti Om the devotional reality show of Star Bharat is always known to have something different on its plate for the audience. Being its...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group