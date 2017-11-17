'Pal' yet another captivating Arijit Singh song

MUMBAI: Pal, the first song from the upcoming Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer movie Monsoon Shootout released today. It is a romantic number talking about the love stories of two people.

The song has some amazing lyrics written by Sumant Vadhera, who has beautifully penned about time. The magical voice of Hamari Adhuri Kahani singer Arijit Singh makes the song a delight to hear and tempts you to play it at least twice. The music of Pal is given by composer Rochak Kohli who chosen some of the best instruments to make the track sound good.

Pal narrates two love stories, where on one side it is a patient and his doctor and the other is a criminal and a prostitute, which is congruously shown in the song.

Monsoon Shootout is an upcoming crime thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vijay Varma, Sreejita De and Neeraj Kabi in the lead roles. The movie directed by Amit Kumar is slated to be released on 15 December 2017.