News |  17 Nov 2017 17:19 |  By RnMTeam

Mithoon joins Guestlist4Good line-up

MUMBAI: Intergriti has collaborated with Guestlist4Good to launch the ultimate music extravaganza ‘Integriti Dance Music’ at Guestlist4Good festival at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Some of the biggest Bollywood names are a part of this line-up and now, Mithoon joins them.

Music producer Nucleya, singer Adnan Sami, Shaan, Armaan Malik, Guru Randhawa, Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Kakkar will be performing at the third edition of Guestlist4Good.

The aim of Guestlist festival is to contribute towards approx 1,00,00 lesser fortunate ones.

The first day which is conceptualised as ‘Made in India’ will feature Shaan and other Indian artistes, the second day which is ‘United We Are’ by Hardwell will feature Fire starter along with globally acclaimed names like record producer duo W&W, electrifying DJ and producer Suyano and many more.

Check Hardwell talk about Guestlist4Good –

The event will take place on 2-3 December at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

