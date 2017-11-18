RadioandMusic
News |  18 Nov 2017 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

Integriti Dance Music to be launched at Guestlist4Good

MUMBAI: Integriti Dance Music is being launched by leading youth lifestyle brand Integriti, from Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, for the first time in India. With a vision to make it India’s biggest dance music experience, Integriti has joined hands with Guestlist4Good to launch the ultimate music extravaganza Integriti Dance Music at Guestlist festival at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Spanning over two days, 2 -3 December, the high octane line-up of artiste includes the big wigs of Indian music industry Adnan Sami, Nucleya and playback sensation Mithoon, Shaan on day one which is the ‘Made in India’ day and the second day which is the ‘United We Are’ by Hardwell will feature Fire starter and India’s favourite DJ Hardwell along with globally acclaimed names like record producer duo W&W, electrifying DJ and producer Suyano and many more.

Commenting on this, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. director Vikas Jain said, “At Integriti we wanted to create a property that matches the current brand imagery and connects with our target audience and truly brings out the Spirit called Youth and driving overall profitability. We wanted to spread the powerful message of coming together but not in a preachy way. This led to the idea of creating our own music festival, ‘Integriti Dance Music’, where youths would come together and connect. Music never gets boring or preachy. We are launching our unique property at Guestlist festival and have the best International and Indian line-up. We are also designing an entire collection dedicated and inspired by the fashion followed by music fests and even coming up with limited edition Hardwell merchandise”.

In line with the brand proposition of carrying your confidence with you while being free-spirited, Intergriti Dance Music strives to bind the world’s largest and most happening community ‘The Youth’ through this festival. It also aims to contribute towards empowering and educating 1,00,00 lesser fortunate through this festival and support treatment of the needy through donating funds to Vijay Vallabh Hospital.

